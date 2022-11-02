The Lefty Liberal Blame Shame Game on Conservatives for the Paul Pelosi Attack Smells Like a Skunk

Paul and Nancy Pelosi attend the premiere HBO documentary Fall to Grace at Time Warner Center on March 21, 2013 in New York. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – When the horrific and confusing story about an alleged attack on Paul Pelosi circled the news circuit, I went to conservative media sources. When a crime happens to a child or a senior citizen, it’s especially egregious and upsetting – and I didn’t want to read spin.

By the way, Paul Pelosi is going to make a full recovery and that’s good news.

Nonetheless, the mainstream media mafia cannot be trusted, in my opinion. However, I still peruse mainstream media to validate woke wackiness, lying lips, and to chuckle at the canned phrases from memo mania when news happens. My disappointment, disillusionment, and disgust with the deceptive, dishonest, and degenerate mainstream/lamestream media has been processed, grieved, and accepted. Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Speech has been taken hostage in the land of liberty.

Go-to sources I read, watched, or listened to about the unfolding Paul Pelosi and alleged attacker story:

FoxNews.com – Tucker Carlson: Democrats have to stop you from asking questions

“Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape pleads not guilty to 10 state charges,” an article by Marjorie Hernandez in The New York Post

“Paul Pelosi made cryptic ‘life-saving’ 911 call from bathroom while attacker was in home,” a news article in The Washington Examiner.

“Sign in the Window of Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Should’ve Been First Clue Something’s Amiss,” a commentary by Bryan Chai in The Western Journal.

“Blaming Conservatives For The Attack On Pelosi Is A Cynical Effort To Chill Speech,” by David Harsanyi in The Federalist.

The New American: Perverts and Criminal Activity Cover-Up In Paul Pelosi Case? by Ben Armstrong

InfoWars.com – Leftist Pedophile Sex-Cult Exposed: Paul Pelosi Attacker’s Ex-Lover is a Pedophile by Alex Jones

Next, I read the tweets from Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Kimmel in response to Elon Musk. How in this world can two Lefty liberals spin a complete fabrication from the initial limited information provided by police? This is me gasping. The narcissist elites blamed the crime on right-winged Republicans and conspiracy theorists. This is me shaking my head.

And lamestream media jumped aboard the censorship train as the memo circulated from the Oval Office of the Deep State cabal. It’s so predictable – why am I surprised? This is me sighing.

The New York Times, The Washington Post, Daily Beast, Politico, The Los Angeles Times, CNN, MSNBC, HuffPost and other media puppets bow and obey as strings are pulled.

“One thing about a skunk—once you recognize the markings, you know things are gonna stink.” –Richelle E. Goodrich

In summary, there is something fishy going on. Where is the police video footage? Why does the police report continue to change? What about the alarm system? Who is the person that opened the front door? I could not find any verifiable proof that the alleged attacker was a radical right-winger or that the incident was politically motivated.

I smell a skunk in the vicinity of radical Democrat politicians and minions – never let a crisis go to waste when you can blame it on your opponents during the midterm election. This is me cringing.

“If something bad smells in the basement, it will eventually make its way to the attic.” –Anthony Liccione

Citizens, please use your critical thinking skills and come to your own conclusions.