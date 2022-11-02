Regime Media in USA Continues to Censor, Blame, and Whine with Volume Turned Up During Midterm Election

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Inside the Washington Post building. Washington, DC – July 19, 2017. File photo: Nicole Glass Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Once I accepted the funeral of the Freedom of Press and Freedom of Speech in the mainstream media mafia, I stopped being shocked, bewildered, and confused. And I started talking about it, writing about it, and sharing it. As a result, Facebook and YouTube suspended me – proof of censorship and the plan/plot of the Deep State cabal to silence freedom-loving Americans. As a result, many of the print newspapers that published my opinion-editorials abruptly stopped – more proof of censorship. I am not a journalist or reporter by trade, but my eyes were opened to the power of the press and the suppression by the press.

RELATED:

Let’s take a stroll down lamestream memory lane.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Media Mafia Censors Trump

I revisited what President Donald Trump had proclaimed about mainstream media and fake news. Could it be true? Yes.

Donald Trump did not collude with the Russian government to steal the 2016 election – but the media obsessed over it for years – until special counsel Robert Mueller concluded that it didn’t really exist. Guess what? Hillary Clinton and her FBI/DOJ minions are not wearing orange.

“When former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, however, legacy media outlets and the Democratic Party panicked. They thought they had forged an unbeatable electoral coalition; there was simply no way Hillary could have lost legitimately. Someone had to be blamed. The answer was obvious: right-wing “misinformation” and “disinformation,” spread by social media, was the culprit,” asserts Townhall.

However, a 2016 opinion piece in Forbes called out the media mob. “No one felt the sting more than the mainstream media. The morning after the election, anchors and columnists were making a collective stammering Act of Contrition about just how “wrong” they were about the election – and the electorate… Republicans, Conservatives, Independents and the majority of Americans who actually want to give Donald Trump a chance to lead will likely see through this anti-Trump propaganda campaign, but perhaps a review of their strategy is instructive at this point.”

The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast, The Atlantic, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, and others have betrayed the USA and the American citizens. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NPR, and others continue to censor information and facts – not just truth-benders, but liars. And many of the fact-checkers joined the media manipulation club.

Moreover, state and local newspapers and news stations choose not to publish or broadcast the truth – more proof of censorship. I stopped reading the Columbus Dispatch, The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Cleveland Plain Dealer, The Toledo Blade and other news outlets in Ohio due to the censoring of alternative views.

Books were published to convey alternative viewpoints:

RELATED:

Alternative Media Steps Up to the Freedom of the Press Plate

Courageous publishers, editors, journalists, reporters, writers, hosts, and others stood up for freedom of speech – and are still standing.

Alternative media publications and websites starting popping up to offer the truth about the ludicrous lockdowns, COVID coverups, vaccine injuries, Big Pharma, and the diabolical deeds of fiend Fauci and Bill Gates, the CDC, the WHO, the UN, the WEF, and the Deep State cabal – players in the New World Order. I started paying attention to long-term controversial shows like InfoWars. The DayStar Christian Network interviewed medical professionals about the coronavirus.

The New York Post, The Washington Examiner, The New American, The Federalist, The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, Townhall, The Published Reporter, and others – published alternative conservative viewpoints. Fox News became a brighter beacon of light.

Books were published to convey alternative viewpoints:

“Feds Secretly Paid Media to Promote COVID Shots,” asserts an article at Children’s Health Defense. “The Biden administration made direct payments to nearly all major corporate media outlets to deploy a $1 billion taxpayer-funded outreach campaign designed to push only positive coverage about COVID-19 vaccines and to censor any negative coverage, according to documents obtained by The Blaze.”

And I started reading older and newer books, articles, and blogs on what the media mafia labeled as “misinformation” and “disinformation.” More alternative websites, podcasts, talk shows, and YouTube videos popped up.

RELATED:

Media Mafia Promotes Climate Crisis Hoax and Censorship

As soon as the COVID crisis eased up, the media begin to hype up the climate crisis hoax of carbon emissions destroying the planet and the people – more proof of media censorship.

RELATED:

Media Mafia Promotes Midterm Censorship

And now the midterms have put media censorship front and center with the latest media mangling attempt involving the Paul Pelosi incident. The radical Democrats are blaming the attack on right-wing Republicans in an attempt to discredit Republicans and sway votes.

“The Regime Media Has Earned Our Distrust.” A commentary in the Townhall surmises that “For several days, the regime media put out a story about an underwear-clad intruder who encountered an underwear-clad Paul Pelosi at 2:30 a.m. in his mansion. Paul Pelosi is known to have substance issues, having famously just gotten a DUI. Reports said he called the man his “friend” to the 911 dispatcher. Reports identified the alleged intruder as a nudist activist from a commune in Berkeley. There was a third-person involved who opened the door for the cops. Photos showed glass outside the house – kind of odd if this was a break-in. There was apparently no security, which is weird since Nancy Pelosi has not been shy about claiming those scary insurrectionists want to murder her. This was the story the regime media reported.”

“Members of the media, who subsist on the very concept of the First Amendment and whose industry has basically been enshrined as the Fourth Estate to maintain a check on the government, have in recent years cheered the chilling effect of silencing individuals or entities that pose a threat to the state. From Donald Trump’s Twitter ban to Parler’s de-platforming, many news outlets and journalists have cheered this third-world practice,” asserts Townhall.

“Freedom and Liberty are Colorblind! The only colors we care about here are Red, White and Blue. This is the Red Pill channel with a conservative/quasi-libertarian point of view. We deal in reality and truth in the world of news, politics, economics, President Trump to the Constitution. We correct the false narrative of the failed Fake News corporate legacy media,” declares James at Black Conservative Patriot.

RELATED:

Media Mafia Era Needs a Funeral

Czar Biden, Hunter, and the Deep State cabal are not wearing orange. And the media is not writing about their crimes.

“Dear Washington Post ‘Journalists’: The ‘Public Interest’ Isn’t The Same Thing As Your Political Preference,” declares Eddie Scarry at The Federalist. “At some point, the other half of this country is supposed to have a say, even when it doesn’t fit with the sensibilities of The Washington Post.”

Will a red wave in the midterm have any effect on the truth-bending, manipulation, and falsehoods of the mainstream media puppets? Or will they accelerate the spin machine to get a jumpstart on 2024?

“Ahead Of 2024, Media Ponder Aloud: How Dishonest And Manipulative Can We Be?” is a recent commentary in The Federalist by Eddie Scarry. “When they call for a ‘new journalistic tradition,’ what they mean is that they need a novel approach to influencing all future elections.”

“All over the world, there’s been a massive blowback against the anti-cultural processes of globalization and its secular aristocracy. And it’s just the beginning. I believe that the secular world is at its brink, and a new conservative age is rising,” proclaims Dr. Steve Turley on his conservative YouTube podcast about politics for freedom-loving Americans.

But let me say this: I am looking to God for another era of blessing in our great land of liberty. God is not on the side of Republicans nor Democrats; God is on the side of truth. And God upholds both justice and mercy.