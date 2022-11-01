Op-Ed: The Midterm Election Finale – Mega Money Mania And Mudslinging

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Financier Soros, founder of the Open Society Foundations, one of the country’s largest grant makers, is the nation’s top political donor to date, having contributed more than $128 million to liberal political causes and Democratic candidates, according to Open Secrets. File photo: Giacomo Morini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Drew Lindsay penned a recent article for The Chronicle of Philanthropy titled “A Half-Billion Dollars of Influence: Big Philanthropists and the Midterm Elections.” And guess who is at the top of the spending pyramid?

An interesting critique about mammoth money, political power, and donors in the final days of the 2022 election. It’s a blitzing frenzy for ads via every venue on Planet Vote, and please check the ballot for my candidate. And it’s a mudslinging fest against opponents – oh, just business as usual.

Lindsay comments that “wealthy individuals contribute untold millions to “dark money” political groups not required to name their donors publicly.”

Deeds done under the cover of darkness is no surprise to most voters. Have you guessed who the slimy and sleazy billionaire is?

“Already scrutinized for the clout they wield through their megagifts to nonprofits, most of these leading philanthropists are availing themselves of multimillion-dollar contributions made legal by 2010’s controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission,” Lindsay further remarks.

The Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling enabled corporations and other groups working independently of candidates to raise and spend unlimited funds.

In 2014, the court in its McCutcheon v. FEC ruling also struck down laws that limited aggregate spending by individuals.

Yes, the government Left liberals thrive on legal deception in the game of politics.

In a 2017 opinion piece for The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Lindsay warned to “Beware the Bearer of Big Gifts. Philanthropists are facing scrutiny, suspicion, and criticism not seen since the Gilded Age.”

And just what is Lindsay trying tell us? “Even if donors selectively fund campaigns tied to their charitable work, the sheer size of their political giving raises concerns that already powerful philanthropists are buying influence in the arena that is democracy’s bedrock.”

Big money equals big power. Bigger money equals bigger power. Does the leprechaun with the biggest pot of gold coins win?

The 5 philanthropists giving the most to politics:

George Soros: $128 million Democrat/Liberal

Kenneth Griffin: $66 million Republican/Conservative

Sam Bankman-Fried: $39 million Democrat/Liberal

Larry Ellison: $31 million Republican/Conservative

Patrick/Shirley Ryan: $26 million Republican/Conservative

If you guessed George Soros at the slimeball billionaire that buys elections – you are correct.

Let’s take a closer look at Soros:

“Financier Soros, founder of the Open Society Foundations, one of the country’s largest grant makers, is the nation’s top political donor to date, having contributed more than $128 million to liberal political causes and Democratic candidates, according to Open Secrets. Most notably, Soros donated $125 million in January to Democracy PAC II, a political action committee known as a “super PAC,” which can receive and spend unlimited amounts. He described the contribution as a “long-term investment” to support political work in future elections as well as 2022,” Lindsay continues.

So, Soros pays to influence election outcomes – that’s not novice news.

“George Soros primes super PAC to buy 2022 midterms,” per a 2022 article in The Washington Times.

“Soros Spending $125 Million to Take Over Our Elections,” according to a 2022 article in The New American.

“Report: George Soros Funds 13 Radical Democrats Running for Congress in 2022,” purports a 2022 article in Breitbart.

The following are some of the 13 candidates funded by Soros through a joint fundraising venture called Lead the Way 2022, including the Way to Lead PAC, according to Fox News:

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) – $40,000

Candidate Rana Abdelhamid (New York’s 12th) – $28,000

Candidate Kina Collins (Illinois’s 7th) – $28,000

Candidate Odessa Kelly (Tennessee’s 7th) – $41,000

Candidate Aramis Ayala (Florida’s 10th) – $1.4 million

A conservative ethics watchdog is demanding the IRS audit a George Soros-funded nonprofit group over its alleged failure to disclose its lobbying activities following a Washington Examiner report.

According to a 2022 article in the Washington Examiner, Soros spent $40 million to elect 75 ‘social justice’ prosecutors. “Soros is a well-known proponent of social justice prosecution, which calls for lighter sentences, especially of minorities. The movement, however, has led to higher crime in some cities and has been decried by pro-law-and-order conservatives…Soros is well known in liberal donor circles as a supporter of the most liberal causes, including for groups advocating gun bans and defunding the police.”

Even with his gold and silver spent on Lefty liberal democrats, Soros will be crying in his milk after the Red wave drowns him in November.