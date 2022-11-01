DAVIS: “Affirmative Action Based Upon Race Is Racial Discrimination”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Founder and President of the Article III Project, Mike Davis, joined The Story with Martha MacCallum to discuss affirmative action cases being argued at the Supreme Court.

“The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment outlaws racial discrimination by states, including state universities, like the University of North Carolina. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlaws racial discrimination by private entities that take federal funding, including Harvard University. Affirmative action based upon race is racial discrimination, and it’s a zero- sum game. If you are giving out admission slots to people based upon race, including wealthy black families based upon race, that hurts Asian families, and that’s the whole point of this. The Supreme Court will finally overrule here, I hope, terrible precedent from 2003 where they held that these colleges can discriminate for 25 more years. This needs to be overruled, and hopefully this current Supreme Court will end this five years earlier than it should under the current case law,” Davis said.

“I mean, if you look at these multifactor tests that they’re talking about today, that’s what these Ivy League schools like Harvard used to use decades ago to exclude Jewish applicants. They’re using that now for Asian applicants, and what we see with Harvard which is even more egregious is the alumni interview these applicants, and they’re getting good scores all around, and then the Harvard Admissions Office gives the Asian applicants bad personality scores to keep them out,” added Davis. “You could look at other factors. You can look at if they grew up in poverty, you can look at their economic background. But why should Barack Obama and Ketanji Brown Jackson’s kids get a better opportunity to get into Ivy League schools than low-income Asian kids who had less opportunities given to them?” Davis concluded.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

