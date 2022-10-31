CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual Predator Now Residing On Pelican Lake Drive In Pahokee

By Joe Mcdermott
Hilario Gomez Pahokee
In accordance with Chapter 775 the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator who is now residing in Pahokee, FL. To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us.

PAHOKEE, FL – In accordance with Chapter 775 of The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator, Hilario Gomez, who is now residing at 604 Pelican Lake Drive, A, Pahokee, FL 33476.

According to Chapter 775.21 of Florida Statutes and Constitution, specifically, The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the state has a compelling interest in protecting the public from sexual predators and in protecting children from predatory sexual activity. The Florida legislature has determined that there exists sufficient justification for requiring sexual predators to register and for requiring community and public notification of the presence of sexual predators.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has released the following flyer:

Hilario Gomez

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

