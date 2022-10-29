Op-Ed: It’s a Drop in a Bucket – Facebook Parent Meta Fined $24 Million for Violating Washington State’s Political Ad Disclosure Law

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Meta was fined $24 million for violating campaign finance law. That’s it – no jail time. The damage is already done. Photo credit: Askarim, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta was fined $24 million for violating campaign finance law. That’s it – no jail time. The damage is already done. But will the ruling and fine teach the wealthy minion, a member of the Deep State cabal and the New World Order, a lesson? I vote NO.

“King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North on Wednesday issued the maximum penalty allowed for more than 800 violations of the state’s 1972 Fair Campaign Practices Act,” according to an article in The World Tribune.

The following is an excerpt from a news release by Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat:

“I have one word for Facebook’s conduct in this case — arrogance,” Ferguson said. “It intentionally disregarded Washington’s election transparency laws. But that wasn’t enough. Facebook argued in court that those laws should be declared unconstitutional. That’s breathtaking. Where’s the corporate responsibility? I urge Facebook to come to its senses, accept responsibility, apologize for its conduct, and comply with the law. If Facebook refuses to do this, we will beat them again in court.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Ferguson described the fine as the largest campaign finance-related penalty ever issued in the USA.

Here’s the rest of the story.

In 2018, after Ferguson’s first lawsuit, the Facebook king agreed to pay $238,000 and committed to transparency in campaign finance and political advertising.

Guess what? Facebook continued selling political ads, and Ferguson sued again in 2020. Imagine that – Zuckerberg fibbed.

Compared to the gold and silver coins buried in Zuckerberg’s basement, his fortune will survive – but will Meta? Is the Grim Reaper knocking on Facebook’s door?

“Facebook scrambles to escape stock’s death spiral as users flee, sales drop,” a recent article at CNBC reports that Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500.

“How to Ditch Facebook Without Losing Your Friends (Or Family, Customers or Communities),” is a recent article.

Excuse me – I must go shopping for an appropriate outfit to wear to Facebook’s future funeral.