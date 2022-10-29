Op-Ed: Charlie Crist Receives “Dear John” Letter From Former Colleagues and Staff; Endorses Governor Ron DeSantis for Reelection

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Democratic nominee Charlie Crist faces incumbent governor Ron DeSantis in November. He resigned his House seat on August 31, 2022, to focus on his gubernatorial campaign. Photo credit: Christ Campaign Ad / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – ”Scores of colleagues and staff who worked for Florida Democrat gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in the past issued an open letter to the people of Florida in which they endorsed Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis,” reports The Daily Wire.

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt. But will crispy Crist get the message? It’s time to go.

LETTER: pic.twitter.com/9I0N2fFmLK

“An Open Letter to Florida: The undersigned represent former colleagues and staff of Charlie Crist. Together, we have known Charlie in virtually all phases of his career and public life. We are well-qualified to endorse in the Florida Governors’ race because we have significant experience in public service to the state of Florida.”

“The choice in November could not be more clear: we unanimously endorse Governor Ron DeSantis for reelection,” they proclaimed.

“Governor DeSantis has delivered for Florida,” they continued. “He has led our state with courage and conviction. He has demonstrated his ability to lead us through difficult times. We stand with Governor DeSantis because the stakes are too high. We urge Florida to re-elect Ron DeSantis as our Governor.”

Sorry Charlie, but retirement from Florida politics is calling your name.