Project Veritas: FBI Whistleblower Leaks Document Showing Agency Targeting “Election Misinformation”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Project Veritas published a document Thursday purportedly provided by an FBI whistleblower that claims that the agency is targeting “misinformation” as it pertains to “election crimes.” File photo: Project Veritas.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With the November 2022 mid-term elections just weeks away, conservative undercover group Project Veritas published a document Thursday purportedly provided by an FBI whistleblower that claims that the agency is targeting “misinformation” as it pertains to “election crimes.”

The document lists “misinformation” and “disinformation” as possible election crimes, and describing the acts as “false or misleading information spread mistakenly or unintentionally” and “false or inaccurate information intended to mislead others,” respectively.

“Disinformation campaigns on social media are used to deliberately confuse, trick, or upset the public,” the document states.

This follows news in April that the Biden Administration had announced the formation of a “Disinformation Governance Board” (DGB) that will seek out so-called “fake news” related to the upcoming midterm elections, leading some to speculate that the move was done directly to combat a potentially censorship-free Twitter – and now current – owner Elon Musk.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



When the DGB was first revealed, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted that it would focus on disinformation affecting minority groups.

“The goal is to bring the resources of the Department of Homeland Security together to address this threat,” Mayorkas said.

Conservatives have blasted the move by the Biden Admin, with Florida Republican Congressional Candidate Dr. Willie J. Montague calling it “Orwellian,” a reference to the novel 1984 by George Orwell that depicts a dystopian future where the government controls all information with an iron fist.

Due to backlash, however, Nina Jankowicz – who had been appointed to head the DGB – announced her resignation after the board was reportedly placed “on hold” amid free speech concerns just three weeks after it had been formed.

Other sections of the leaked FBI election crimes document published by Project Veritas include “Things to Consider,” which informs agents of the particulars of the First and Fourth Amendments – which protect against governmental restrictions on free speech and unreasonable searches or seizures, respectively – as well as informing them to beware of “Voter/Ballot Fraud” in the upcoming midterms.