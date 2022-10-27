Florida’s Open Enrollment for ACA Insurance Begins November 1st

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





One change Floridians will notice this year is how Congress expanded the subsidies for health insurance premiums, so people who purchase plans through the federal exchange will pay no more than 8.5% of their household income through 2025. File photo: S L, Shutter Stock, licensed.



TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida has seen record high enrollment for health insurance in recent years, and the trend is expected to continue as open enrollment through the Affordable Care Act begins next Tuesday.

One change Floridians will notice this year is how Congress expanded the subsidies for health insurance premiums, so people who purchase plans through the federal exchange will pay no more than 8.5% of their household income through 2025.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare employer and individual, said it is important to set aside time to compare all the plans available as well as understand your own family’s needs.

“Just because you had a certain coverage last year, you might not want to have that coverage roll over,” Randall noted. “You want to make sure that you’re looking into what your options for 2023 look like.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Randall pointed out more insurers are expanding their mental-health coverage and offering more virtual care options, which gained popularity during the pandemic.

She advised it is important to consider the value of having an integrated plan covering specialty care, such as hearing, dental or vision. She added UnitedHealthcare has posted online videos to help people navigate the exchange as well as the sometimes confusing insurance terminology.

More insurance companies are also expanding their wellness incentives. They may offer discounted rates for people who exercise, do not smoke, and work to lower their blood pressure. Randall emphasized your goal should be to find a plan which helps you navigate the health-care system.

“So, you’re looking for also a health plan that’s going to have good advocacy,” Randall recommended. “Whether it’s a digital interaction or you’re calling your health plan to interact, they’re helping you maximize your benefits and services in getting you to the care that you need at the right time.”

Open enrollment is the only time during the year, outside a special enrollment window, when people can sign up for a plan or change their current health coverage. Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15.