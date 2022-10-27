Elon Musk Set to Take Over Twitter Friday; Video of Tesla CEO Entering Tech Giant’s Headquarters Goes Viral

Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering the social media platform’s headquarters just prior to his official takeover of the company on Friday. Image credit: Elon Musk / Twitter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – South African business tycoon Elon Musk went viral this week when he posted a video of himself entering the social media platform’s headquarters just prior to his official takeover of the company on Friday.

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted out a video depicting him walking into Twitter’s San Francisco, California headquarters while carrying what appeared to be a porcelain sink, which when coupled with the test of his post, obviously was meant to be a visual pun.

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Musk tweeted.

The Tesla CEO made headlines in early April when he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter – the equivalent of 73.5 million shares or $2.89 billion – making him the platform’s largest shareholder. Later that month, Musk then made an offer to purchase Twitter outright for $44 billion, which the company accepted.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022 If you didn't like The Babylon Bee calling an adult male a man, you could have just not followed them on Twitter. Look what you did. https://t.co/wkrQIhRuj6 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 26, 2022

Musk noted his plans to take the publicly-traded company private and make it a “platform for free speech” by greatly toning down the platform’s extremely strict content moderation policies.

However, the billionaire then stated that he was backing out of the deal in July, citing allegations that Twitter had misrepresented the number of spam and fake accounts among its user base. But following lawsuits filed on both sides, Musk decided in Early October to reinstate his $44 billion offer to buy the platform, which Twitter shareholders again agreed to.

Conservatives and advocates for free speech that have rallied against the draconian content moderation and censorship on the microblogging website celebrated Musk’s impending takeover, including The Daily Wire’s Frank J. Fleming.

“If you didn’t like The Babylon Bee calling an adult male a man, you could have just not followed them on Twitter. Look what you did,” he tweeted.

“Let Freedom Ring!” tweeted Republican House candidate Wesley Hunt.

Stand-up comedy and conservative political commentary duo The Hodge Twins tweeted, “Elon bout to make Twitter great again.”