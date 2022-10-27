Carnival Cruise Line Revises COVID Guidelines, Vax Proof & Testing No Longer Required on Most Voyages

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Carnival Cruise Line, one of the largest international cruise lines in the world, has announced they have revised their coronavirus guidelines, with guests no longer required to have proof of vaccination or a negative test result before disembarking on most voyages. File photo: Ruth Peterkin, Shutterstock.

MIAMI, FL – Carnival Cruise Line, one of the largest international cruise lines in the world with a fleet of 23 ships, has announced they have revised their coronavirus guidelines, with guests no longer required to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result before disembarking on most voyages.

In an email to subscribers, Carnival President Christine Duffy informed guests of the change in health policy, noting that the cruise line is in the process of returning to normal operations in the wake of the pandemic.

“Consistent with the evolving public health guidelines, we have continued to update our protocols over the last several weeks. In summary, vaccines, proof of vaccination, and testing for unvaccinated guests, are no longer required on cruises of 15 nights or less,” Duffy said. “However, we encourage all guests 5 years and older to take a pre-cruise test within three days of their cruise. Please note, a VeriFLY pass is no longer necessary for check-in.”

VeriFLY is an app that lets users store their vaccine and testing records digitally.

However, despite Carnival’s new lack of COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements, Duffy nonetheless encouraged guests to put safety first when it comes to ensuring their health and well-being.

“While the cruise industry continues its return to normal operations, our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and crew and the communities we serve remain our top priority,” she said. “Please make sure you are fit to sail and in good health as you prepare for your cruise. Then we’ll do the rest to make sure you have a great vacation.”

“On behalf of all of us at Carnival, thank you for your understanding and loyalty,” Duffy concluded. “See you soon!”

For the most updated information, Duffy suggested that guests visit Carnival.com and carefully read all pre-cruise “Know Before You Go” communications.