Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital and St. Francis House

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





From left, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty’s Laura Kelly, Tracy Glochau and Amy Alloways at Balloon Glow Gala.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently supported two major fundraising events benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and St. Francis House & Port in the Storm. The St. Augustine branch office served as a sponsor of the Spanish Street Fiesta at the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park and the Balloon Glow Gala at Tringali Barn.

More than 200 people attended the Spanish Street Fiesta hosted by St. Jude Miracle on the Bayfront Gala, enjoying an interactive evening of live music, entertainment, delicious food and libations on the Fountain of Youth grounds. The event’s committee featured the leadership of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Realtors including Donna Matthews as the event’s Committee Chair. Committee members included Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Broker Manager Tracy Glochau, Realtor Sheri Davies and President Ann King. The Spanish Street Fiesta raised more than $47,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

From left, Realtor Jenny Burnett and Elizabeth Betancourt at Balloon Glow Gala.

The St. Augustine branch office also served as a sponsor of the Balloon Glow Gala benefitting St. Francis House and Port in the Storm. Realtor Amy Alloways served on the event’s committee. In addition to hot air balloons, the Balloon Glow Gala featured live music, ax throwing and gourmet bites, raising more than $123,000 for St. Francis House and Port in the Storm.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



From left, Realtor Donna Matthews, Matthew Hill and Belle Casada at Spanish Street Fiesta.

“Driven by our company’s culture, our team has a long tradition of advocating and supporting the charitable events and organizations within our communities,” said King. “We are active promoters and supporters of local fundraising events, raising money for charities and nonprofit organizations and seeking opportunities to provide assistance to those in need.”

More than 200 people attended the Spanish Street Fiesta.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is the most dynamic and respected real estate firm in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988 by Chairperson Linda Sherrer and featuring the leadership of CEO Kevin Waugaman and President Ann King, the company has a team of more than 500 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC, Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, and HomeServices Insurance.

In 2021, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.8 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received the highest score relating to Trust and Love among real estate agency brands in the 2020 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.