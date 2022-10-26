PulteGroup Starts Construction of New Amenities At Summer Bay At Grand Oaks, Gated, 55+ Neighborhood in St. Augustine

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Summer Bay at Grand Oaks Amenity Center Rendering

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, proudly announces construction has begun on the community’s amenities and sales are underway at its newest 55+ active adult community, Summer Bay at Grand Oaks.

“We are thrilled to begin construction on the spectacular amenities and active lifestyle at our Pulte Homes Active Adult community, Summer Bay at Grand Oaks,” said Tony Nason, Division President of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “We are experiencing tremendous interest among 55+ homebuyers who are seeking an enhanced lifestyle with exclusive amenities and innovative home designs in a sought-after location.”

The gated, 55+ neighborhood will provide 1.5 acres of activities and features exclusively for the community, and it will be home to the exclusive Summer Bay Amenity Center with a resort-style pool featuring lap lanes, cabanas and a spa. Residents will enjoy state-of-the art Pickleball and Bocce Ball sports courts, a fitness center, an outdoor firepit and fireplace, a community garden and more.

Summer Bay at Grand Oaks is a beautifully gated 55+ community that features 40-, 50- and 65-foot homesites designed to showcase conservation, lake and preserve views. Located within the Grand Oaks master-planned community, Pulte Homes Active Adult offers 15 single-family open concept home designs with designer upgrades starting in the $300s. Five model homes will open in December.

The community is a short drive from shopping, dining, entertainment and Historic Downtown St. Augustine. Summer Bay at Grand Oaks is located at 22 Myrtle Oak Court, St. Augustine, FL 32092. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call (904) 604-6880 or visit www.pultehomes.com/summerbay.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.