Op-Ed: USDA Touting Bird Flu and Slaying Turkeys – A Thanksgiving Holiday Without Poultry?

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Whenever the government kills anything in the name of protecting the citizens – our ears need to perk up and we need to engage in the further seeking of knowledge via a deep dive from multiple sources.

The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the Government and I’m here to help,” asserted former President Ronald Reagan.

Furthermore, the mainstream media (aka, propaganda puppets) is in the front pocket of the USA Deep State cabal (aka, New World Order, Great Reset, World Economic Forum) and passes on misleading and false information from czars Biden and Obama – the dastardly due of censorship and disinformation. Attribute the fibbing fact-checker websites to the lying lips of those in power as well.

Food shortages. Soaring Inflation. Down with meat and up with bugs. They’re all part of the Great Reset agenda. Follow the power trail. Follow the fearmongering trail. Follow the “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy about it” trail as declared by Klaus Schwab, founder of World Economic Forum (WEF). And by the way, Schwab has signed a contact with the United Nations and the World Health Organization. Connect the dots.

If you are Schwab, you attempt to sell your vision of a global Utopia via a great reset of the world order in three simple steps:

Announce your intention to revamp every aspect of society with global governance, and keep repeating that message When your message isn’t getting through, simulate fake pandemic scenarios that show why the world needs a great reset If the fake pandemic scenarios aren’t persuasive enough, wait a couple months for a real global crisis to occur, and repeat step one

Bird flu in the past

In 2013, Professor Nathan Wolfe, a WEF Young Global Leader, asserted, “We dodged a bullet with bird flu but next time we might not be so lucky.”

Folks, isn’t that interesting. Are the WEF members bird flu pandemic prophets?

Bird Flu: Here We Go Again. “I am appalled to see the phony H1N1 flu (“bird flu”) once again being referred to as a possible “pandemic.” The World Health Organization had to issue a public apology the last time, saying they had falsely labeled it. Welcome to the world of the elite,” proclaimed Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D., in 2014 on NewsMax Health.

“The Great Bird Flu Hoax: The Truth They Don’t Want You to Know About the Next Big Pandemic,” a 2009 book by Dr. Joseph Mercola, M.D., proclaims “The U.S. government is now practically screaming that a new avian super-flu will likely kill millions of Americans. The mainstream media is entirely onboard, as are drug companies and other corporations poised to benefit immensely off the paranoia. But there is NO coming bird flu pandemic. It’s an elaborate scheme contrived by the government and big business for reasons that boil down to power and money.”

In 2006, NBC reported, “Doomsday predictions about bird flu seem to be spreading faster than the virus itself. But a small group of skeptics say the bird flu hype is overblown and ultimately harmful to the public’s health… Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institutes of Health’s infectious disease chief, recently cautioned against overreacting if the virus surfaces in North American birds, as it is expected to do later this year.”

Fast-forward to bird flu in 2022

When mainstream outlets talk turkey about flu and use the same buzzwords – reporting on bazillions of birds dying – look to the agenda of the elites – a food crisis in the making. And the media mafia capitalizes on fear? Pay attention to the overused rhetoric of the word ‘pandemic’ in reference to bird flu.

And why would citizens believe anything the CDC has to say about bird flu after the nefarious COVID debacle? Double cringe on listening to Fiend Fauci.

And why would citizens believe anything the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has to say about bird flu? – which is under the regime of Biden and Obama.

“Gates-funded research has created a bird flu virus capable of becoming the new COVID-19. If we do end up with a lethal human bird flu, there’s every reason to suspect it was man-made. There’s also every reason to suspect a bird flu vaccine will be either ineffective, hazardous, or both,” surmises an opinion piece at LifeSite News.

Watch a video on YouTube about the “controlled demolition of the protein supply.”

“Bird Flu Explodes in US: Hundreds of Thousands of Chickens Dead All While Bizarre Disasters Hit Food Plants,” a 2022 commentary in The Western Journal.

Will the propaganda puppets and New World Order globalists ban poultry? Will our ovens and tables be void of the traditional turkey, not only this year, but in the years to come? Will the climate crisis hoaxers suggest a tasty platter of bugs next to our mashed potatoes and gravy?

Citizens, do your own research, converse with others, and use your critical thinking skills to come to conclusions. And pray that God will bless America – again.