September Migrant Crossing Breaks Another Record; WH Secretary Jean-Pierre Mocked for Having “No Solution”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Jean-Pierre responded, saying that the Biden Admin is “hard at work” on the border crisis – without giving any indication whatsoever of what they were doing – but that they were being undermined by “Republican governors” using the migrants as political pawns.

WASHINGTON, DC – White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was soundly mocked on Monday when she essentially admitted that the Biden Administration has “no solution” for the ongoing migrant crisis at the United States’ southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a report released on Friday agents in September recorded over 227,000 migrants – an all-time record amount – were encountered at the border attempting to illegally gain entry to the country; over 2.3 million such encounters have taken place thus far in the 2022 fiscal year, they said.

At a press briefing held by Jean-Pierre on Monday, a reporter inquired about the report, and ask for an explanation as to why the problem at the border is getting worse rather than better.

“2.4 million encounters happened at the southern border,” the reporter noted. “That’s the most ever…what’s the White House’s explanation as to what happened and why?”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Jean-Pierre responded, saying that the Biden Admin is “hard at work” on the border crisis – without giving any indication whatsoever of what they were doing – but that they were being undermined by “Republican governors” using the migrants as political pawns.

“We’re seeing, again, a different challenge ahead of us that we’re dealing with,” she said. “But, you know, and we’ve talked about this while we’re trying to deal with the challenges, as you all know, you have Republican governors who are using these migrants, using these folks who are trying to flee communism, falling regimes and economic collapse. As I just mentioned, they’re using them as a political pawn, which you’ve heard us call out many times from here, and you’ve heard the president call out.”

“We are hard at work in driving toward a regional solution to manage this new challenge,” Jean-Pierre continued. “So we are doing the work every day to make sure that we deal with what we’re seeing in the southern border.”

Jean-Pierre’s non-answer was soundly blasted on social media, with former U.S. congressional candidate Amanda Makki responding to the Press Secretary’s claim of the Biden Admin’s hard work on the border crisis by tweeting, “Yes, hard at work at letting everyone in. Lots of words. No solutions.”

Yes, hard at work at letting everyone in.



Lots of words. No solutions. https://t.co/vetEtmlXx5 — Amanda Makki (@amandamakki) October 24, 2022 Sorry border Democrats, but this is the White House's response to the crisis that is going to sink your campaigns in the home stretch. https://t.co/k6xUClNVvU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 24, 2022

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock addressed how illegal immigration may impact Democrats at the polls in November’s mid-term elections, tweeting, “Sorry border Democrats, but this is the White House’s response to the crisis that is going to sink your campaigns in the home stretch.”

Guy Benson, a contributor to Fox News, tweeted, “feeble, pitiful, unresponsive, delusional.”