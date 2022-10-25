Op-Ed: Next Will Be You – Citizens Who Believe In America Need To Stand Up For Freedom

Roger Stone’s home was invaded early in the morning by an assault team accompanied by a previously informed woke media recording the event as it happened. The media commentary on this illegal, frightening, and intimidating act threatening a non-violent person should send shivers down the back of any freedom loving person. File photo: Andrei Kobylko, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SPRING HILL, FL – “First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. They came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. They came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.” Martin Niemöller

The FBI invaded former president and possible future candidate, Donald Trump’s home. The FBI took 15 boxes of classified papers and other items from the residence. The public still does not know if there is anything in the search warrant to show probable cause of a potential crime. We still have not been allowed to see an unredacted search warrant to understand the justification for the violation of Ex-president Trump’s Fourth Amendment rights.

This current repressive political situation is happening at lightning speed in our country. There is no apparent logic to what is happening, but freedom of speech and actions are upside down. For example, during the Covid lock down, in some places, churches were closed, but bars were open.

The DOJ, FBI, IRS and the CIA have been weaponized by the Obama and Biden administrations. The politization of our government agencies is a frightening use of presidential power. President Obama used the IRS through Lois Lerner to investigate the Tea Party members’ personal finances and nonprofit status. The IRS used the federal employees with unlimited power and legal standing to put the kibosh to this movement. Also, President Biden used the IRS by taking another angle stating that he would hire another 87,000 IRS agents who are being trained to use weapons when confronting any suspected citizens that has a possibility of tax evasion. This use of government agencies as a weapon has made the U.S. less free and more like a totalitarian nation.

The CDC is at it again using their questionable authority to create laws without congressional debate and consent. The CDC is attempting to force adults and school children to take more untested “vaccines” or lose the freedom for the child to be educated in government schools. Parents will become second class citizens due to limiting travel on airlines in or out of the country or eating in many restaurants without the vaccine.

President Biden has taken a gestapo tactic of fear a step further. Under red lights with military guards behind him he made a national speech dividing the nation into “law abiding democrats” and “Fascist MAGA” supporters. This divides the U.S. population into the “positive Woke democrats” and the MAGA terrorists which is a clear policy of silencing half of the people in fear and granting the other half license to abuse the people with a different political persuasion. This is un-American. In this national speech President Biden tossed the gauntlet that he is a divider not a uniter.

The supporters of abortion, BLM, defunding the police, police shootings, looting of businesses, calling all whites “white supremacists” are policies that the woke tolerate or support. They are believers in the communist ideal of equity. Traditional Americans believe in biblical values, parents’ rights, the work ethic, freedom of the people, and our constitution. Traditionalists are now considered terrorists. Our political world has frighteningly been turned on its head.

On November 4th, 2021, James O’Keefe, head of Project Veritas, investigative journalists, had his home raided by the FBI searching for Ashley Biden’s diary. His private papers were almost immediately leaked to the New York Times. There was no justification by the FBI for their illegal attack on the free press.

Steve Bannon refused to comply with the questionably composed January 6th committee investigation and received a 4-month prison sentence. Eric Holder, attorney general for President Obama refused to answer questions at a congressional hearing but received no legal consequences for not testifying. This is another example of our two-tier legal system under democrat authoritarian rule.

Some of those arrested for the January 6th demonstration are still being held without the obligatory trial. Many others have been sentenced to jail or prison. Ray Epps, who was paid by the FBI and others were not required to speak about their involvement in the “supposed worst insurrection” in our history.

Roger Stone’s home was invaded early in the morning by an assault team accompanied by a previously informed woke media recording the event as it happened. The media commentary on this illegal, frightening, and intimidating act threatening a non-violent person should send shivers down the back of any freedom loving person. The only thing that is consistent in these abusive situations has been the people are political conservatives.

Citizens who believe in America need to stand up for freedom or you will be next.