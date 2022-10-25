Op-Ed: Generation Indoctrination by the Transgender Movement Must Be Exposed and Stopped

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
PORTSMOUTH, OH – The nasties of Neverland, the chromosome haters, and the deniers of science continue with their agenda to erase sex/gender from childhood. Refuting, distorting, or ignoring biology, physiology, and anatomy is part of their brainwashing game. The mission of the gender-benders is to propagandize, proselytize, and pervert children, teens, families – and society. The end goal is to destroy the foundational family unit and the culture of autonomy and freedom.
Adult trans in the USA and their supporters have a right to believe and voice opinions; engage in salacious adult entertainment; and live without fear of violence. However, sexualizing children at night clubs or day clubs is considered criminal by sensible and logical humans that care about kids. Adults dressed in skimpy and provocative clothing with dollar bills hanging out as they jerk and twerk to disgusting music lyrics is not mentally, psychologically, socially, or developmentally healthy for kids.
Any person/group (i.e., heterosexuals, homosexuals, trans) that supports the sexualization and indoctrination of innocent children is either operating from a mentally ill mindset and/or is part of a depraved cult. Transgendered males are hiding behind and using the woke movement to disavow scientific facts and the ensuing beliefs and behaviors.
“The transgender craze is growing and metastasizing in America and worldwide. Confusion is abounding. And while Western cultures celebrate and elevate gender chaos, the societal and cultural costs are quickly mounting,” asserts the Christian Post.
In a five-part investigative podcast series, journalist Brandon Showalter “takes listeners through heartbreaking stories, expert opinions, and bewildered academics’ experiences as these individuals push back on the narratives being perpetuated and targeted at young hearts and minds.”
Episodes:
- Trailer: Generation Indoctrination: Inside the Transgender Battle
- A Lie From the Pit of Hell: Extended Trailer of Generation Indoctrination – Inside the Transgender Battle
- Gender Chaos in America: Have Schools Become ‘Indoctrination Centers for Gender Ideology?’
- Doctors Unveil Trans Scandal Inside Clinics and Medical Institutions: ‘Families Are Being Torn Apart’
Is the sexualization of children considered child sexual abuse?
According to the CDC, “child sexual abuse is a significant public health problem and an adverse childhood experience (ACE). Child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she: does not fully comprehend; does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to; or is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to.”
Standing up to help children
The “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act” [https://mikejohnson.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=1206] was introduced by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) and more than 30 House Republicans have signed on.
Background on the legislation:
The Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022 prohibits the use of federal funds to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10. The bill prohibits federal funds from being used to host or promote events where adults dance salaciously or strip for children.
“Sexually-oriented” is defined as any depiction, description, or simulation of sexual activity, any lewd or lascivious depiction or description of human genitals, or any topic involving sexual orientation, gender identity, gender dysphoria, or related subjects.
The legislation allows parents to file a lawsuit against any public or private entity that uses federal dollars to expose their young children to sexually explicit materials or programs. Any organization that violates the law more than once in a five-year period, would lose access to federal funds for three years.
Citizens can contact their state representatives about legislation banning drag performances in public venues.