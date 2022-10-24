Two New York Men, One A Police Officer, Charged With Possession Of Fake COVID-19 Vax Cards; Face 7 Years In Prison

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





West Seneca Police officials carried out a “controlled delivery” of a package that contained fake COVID vaccination cards. File photo: Vovidzha, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WEST SENECA, NY – A police officer with West Seneca Police Department in New York has been arraigned – along with a second individual – in connection with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card scheme, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Officer Paul Daley, 40, and Kurt Surprenant, 29, where both charged on Friday, October 21 with one count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree – a Class “D” felony – with District Attorney John J. Flynn accusing Daley of attempting to run a fake COVID-19 vaccination cards scheme.

Flynn claimed that the United States Department of Homeland Security had intercepted a package from China purportedly addressed to Surprenant containing fake COVID vaccination cards; officials then carried out a “controlled delivery” of the package, at which time they served the occupant with a search warrant.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that two West Seneca men were arraigned for possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. https://t.co/bEWr9MAgis — 7 News WKBW (@WKBW) October 21, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Daley – who Flynn said was off-duty at the time – had entered into an agreement with Surprenant to provide him with a falsified COVID-19 vaccination card, and had arranged the delivery; pending the outcome of his case, Daley is currently suspended from the police department without pay for his part in the alleged crime.

Surprenant and Daley are due back in West Seneca Town Court on Tuesday, October 25; if convicted, the duo each face a maximum sentence of 7 years each in prison.

According to West Seneca police officials, responding to reports of falsified vaccination cards is currently the number two crime that officers respond to, with traffic violations coming in first.