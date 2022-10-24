CrimeLocalSociety

Prior Convicted Felon Wanted In Miami Double Homicide Arrested In St. Lucie County; Awaiting Extradition To Miami-Dade

By Joe Mcdermott
According to investigators, 23 year-old Kerron Rashad McCarthy, who fled Miami-Dade County, arrested and booked in St. Lucie County and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County to face two counts of Second-Degree Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, with the assistance of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested an adult male in connection to a fatal double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County.

According to investigators, uniformed officers responded to the rear efficiency at 2538 NW 92 Street regarding reports of two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered the two victims deceased on scene. 

An investigation revealed the victims were roommates and living at the location. The mother of one of the victims had not heard from her son for a couple of days and was concerned for his well-being. She then contacted one of her son’s friends who responded to the efficiency and discovered both deceased victims, Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 35 years old.

Through investigative means, detectives learned the identity of the subject, 23 year-old Kerron Rashad McCarthy, who had fled from the Miami-Dade County jurisdiction. 

Miami-Dade Police detectives prepared an arrest warrant for Mccarthy, and it was executed by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Mccarthy was arrested and booked in St. Lucie County and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County to face two counts of Second-Degree Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
