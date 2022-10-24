Prior Convicted Felon Wanted In Miami Double Homicide Arrested In St. Lucie County; Awaiting Extradition To Miami-Dade

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, with the assistance of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested an adult male in connection to a fatal double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County.

According to investigators, uniformed officers responded to the rear efficiency at 2538 NW 92 Street regarding reports of two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered the two victims deceased on scene.

An investigation revealed the victims were roommates and living at the location. The mother of one of the victims had not heard from her son for a couple of days and was concerned for his well-being. She then contacted one of her son’s friends who responded to the efficiency and discovered both deceased victims, Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 35 years old.

Through investigative means, detectives learned the identity of the subject, 23 year-old Kerron Rashad McCarthy, who had fled from the Miami-Dade County jurisdiction.

Miami-Dade Police detectives prepared an arrest warrant for Mccarthy, and it was executed by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Mccarthy was arrested and booked in St. Lucie County and is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County to face two counts of Second-Degree Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.