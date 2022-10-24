Palm Beach Gardens Foot Doctor Charged With Sexual Battery; Detectives Believe There May Be More Victims

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Dr. Saul Lipson. was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a single charge of Sexual Battery on a person over 18 violating F.S.S 794.011 (5)(b).

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – On March 29, 2022, detectives from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) received an allegation, by a patient and victim, of sexual misconduct by Dr. Saul Lipson. After further investigation, detectives determined that probable cause was established to charge Lipsman with one count of Sexual Battery on a person over 18.

According to authorities, on October 20, 2022, an arrest warrant was signed by Honorable Judge John Parnofiello. The next day, October 21, Dr. Saul Lipsman was located, arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a single charge of Sexual Battery on a person over 18 violating F.S.S 794.011 (5)(b).

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been victim of Sexual Battery by Dr. Saul Lipson is urged to contact Detective Jessica Guarducci at 561-688-4148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

According to public information, Lipsman operates Lipsman Foot & Ankle Center on Northlake Blvd, in Palm Beach Gardens and is a participating physician at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.