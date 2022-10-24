BusinessCrimeHealth

Palm Beach Gardens Foot Doctor Charged With Sexual Battery; Detectives Believe There May Be More Victims

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Saul Lipson
According to authorities, Dr. Saul Lipson. was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a single charge of Sexual Battery on a person over 18 violating F.S.S 794.011 (5)(b).

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – On March 29, 2022, detectives from the Special Victims Unit (SVU) received an allegation, by a patient and victim, of sexual misconduct by Dr. Saul Lipson. After further investigation, detectives determined that probable cause was established to charge Lipsman with one count of Sexual Battery on a person over 18.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, on October 20, 2022, an arrest warrant was signed by Honorable Judge John Parnofiello. The next day, October 21, Dr. Saul Lipsman was located, arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a single charge of Sexual Battery on a person over 18 violating F.S.S 794.011 (5)(b).

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been victim of Sexual Battery by Dr. Saul Lipson is urged to contact Detective Jessica Guarducci at 561-688-4148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

According to public information, Lipsman operates Lipsman Foot & Ankle Center on Northlake Blvd, in Palm Beach Gardens and is a participating physician at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Uncertainty Hovers on Clean Water Act’s 50th…

Trimmel Gomes

Op-Ed: The Trans-Species Movement: A Bizarre Joke Hurting…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Six People Approved by “Secret Panel” for Compensation from…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,782