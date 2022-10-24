Op-Ed: The Bamboozlement of American Citizens by Government and Mainstream Media

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

File photo: James Cole Creative, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Recently, I stumbled across an eye-opening article and a nonfictional book penned almost 30 years ago. Hmmm – so interesting – because the findings are smack dab relevant today concerning the mainstream/lamestream media mafia madness (as I like to call it). And the charade has played out right under the noses of the USA citizens for decades. While we were busy living our lives, those in power were hornswoggling us.

Until the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccine censorship agenda by Czar Biden, Führer Fauci, CDC, Deep State cabal and the mainstream media mob, I assumed Freedom of the Press to be alive and well in the United States. Until the stolen presidential election of 2020, I assumed Freedom of Speech to be functioning as usual.

Peruse another opinion piece in The Published Reporter: Team Biden Smacked With Social Media Collusion Lawsuit By Attorneys General, America citizens have been bamboozled. While we were pursuing education, careers, marriage, family, houses, vacations, and so forth – those in power were colluding, lying, hiding, and getting richer.

As I’ve stated before – Americans have underestimated the workings of the demonic in our land of liberty. And that includes me as well. If the past often predicts the future – then why are we surprised and shocked to being blindsided?

“Why the News Is Not the Truth” is a 1995 article by Peter Vanderwicken in the Harvard Business Review. “The U.S. press, like the U.S. government, is a corrupt and troubled institution.” Vanderwicken critiqued a book by journalist Paul Weaver.

News and the Culture of Lying: How Journalism Really Works, by Paul Weaver (The Free Press, 1994) investigated deception, drama, and duplicity. “The news media and the government are entwined in a vicious circle of mutual manipulation, mythmaking, and self-interest. Journalists need crises to dramatize news, and government officials need to appear to be responding to crises. Too often, the crises are not really crises but joint fabrications. The two institutions have become so ensnared in a symbiotic web of lies that the news media are unable to tell the public what is true and the government is unable to govern effectively.”

Weaver further examined the cycle of falsehoods. “The culture of lying,” he wrote, “is the discourse and behavior of officials seeking to enlist the powers of journalism in support of their goals, and of journalists seeking to co-opt public and private officials into their efforts to find and cover stories of crisis and emergency response.”

Did Pulitzer’s journalism become a model for the multistage theater of recent decades?

“The architect of the transformation was not a political leader or a constitutional convention but Joseph Pulitzer, who in 1883 bought the sleepy New York World and in 20 years made it the country’s largest newspaper. Pulitzer accomplished that by bringing drama to news—by turning news articles into stories with a plot, actors in conflict, and colorful details. In the late nineteenth century, most newspaper accounts of government actions were couched in institutional formats, much like the minutes of a board meeting and about as interesting,” surmised Vanderwicken in his continued review.

Furthermore, Vanderwicken asserted, “The mere appearance of a disparaging report in the press changes perceptions and, unless effectively rebutted, will change reality and the truth. That is why government officials and politicians—and, increasingly, companies and other institutions—pay as much attention to communications as to policy…Indeed, much of what appears in the newspapers as business news is nothing more than corporate propaganda.”

“The press loves polls and surveys. They’re a surefire way to get publicity—even if the survey is scientifically, socially, or economically meaningless,” Vanderwicken added. “Concocted or inaccurate surveys and studies taint our perceptions of what is true, and they distort public policy debates.”

Other interesting books from the past:

Let’s fast-forward.

Ponder on the top 10 most outrageous examples of the mainstream media reporting false or misleading stories in 2021 by Fox News.

How The Mainstream Media Lies. Miles Taylor, the former discredited Trump staffer, has been hired by CNN. “How can you trust mainstream media?” Watch on YouTube (2020).

“How the New York Times has published lies to serve a biased narrative” is a 2021 article in the New York Post. “With the Times, it’s never just one false claim. They make a concerted effort over time that they dig into and won’t let go.”

Fake News Exposed: 50 of the Worst Media Lies and Biased Attacks on President Trump and His Family, a book by attorney Daniel Street (Publisher: Daniel R. Street, 2021).

What does America Outloud say? “What we have to understand is that our media sees no difference between a lie and the truth. Both are considered subjective – both are considered the same. What matters is not what is said, but who says it. Our political left and our media see the world as one between good and evil, but unlike conservatives who gauge people based on what they do, the left is all-in on an oppression-olympics such that who does something is infinitely more important than what is done. Because of this, the police become the criminals, and criminals become saints. George Floyd, who died of a fentanyl overdose, is compared to Jesus.”

“Everything we hate about the media today was present at its creation: its corrupt or craven practitioners, its easy manipulation by the powerful, its capacity for propagating lies, its penchant for amplifying rage. Also present was everything we admire and require: factual information, penetrating analysis, probing investigation, truth spoken to power.” — Brooke Gladstone