Hospice of The Golden Isles invites the community to a Meet and Greet with Dr. Rish on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525. For questions, please call 912.265.4735.

BRUNSWICK, GA – Hospice of the Golden Isles welcomes new Chief Medical Officer, Lindsey Rish, M.D. Over the next several months, Dr. Rish will work closely with Dr. Shaner to ensure a smooth transition as he prepares for his retirement after 12 years of care provided to the Golden Isles community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Dr. Rish join our team at Hospice of the Golden Isles,” said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director. “She has a passion for palliative and end-of-life care, and I know our community will be in great hands.”

Dr. Rish completed her medical school education in Greenville, S.C., and her residency in Savannah, Ga. at Memorial Health University Medical Center, and Mercer University. She is board-certified in Family Medicine and board-eligible in Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She completed her Hospice and Palliative Medicine fellowship in Jacksonville, Fla., under the mentorship of Dr. Ana Sanchez at Community Hospice & Palliative Care.

During her fellowship, she rotated through the major hospitals in the area, observing and providing palliative care through all settings and levels of care.

“My family and I are very excited to settle in the Brunswick area and into our new home,” said Dr. Rish. “I am honored and excited to be joining the HGI family. I’ve already witnessed the amazing team in action and cannot wait to grow along with them while offering the best, most compassionate, and up-to-date care to our patients and their families”.

Dr. Rish is married to her husband, Nolan, and has two beautiful sons, Holden (4) and Everett (2), and a dog named Forrest, who are also excited about this new adventure in the Brunswick area.

Hospice of the Golden Isles is a 501(c) 3 community-based, non-profit organization serving patients in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton counties. Hospice provides care for the body, mind, and spirit. It focuses on expert pain and symptom management and improving quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. For more information on Hospice of the Golden Isles, call 912-265-4735 or 866-275-6801, or visit the website at Hospice.me.

The Mission of Alivia Care, Inc., a 501c3, is to provide leadership to support innovative care solutions through best-in-class services, collaborative partnerships, and strategic investments. The strategic intent of Alivia Care of Georgia, a 501c3 subsidiary of Alivia Care, Inc., is to partner with community-based hospice providers in Georgia to create and strengthen care solutions through vision, leadership, investment, and advocacy. For more information, contact Michelle Cardinal at 904.402.1354.