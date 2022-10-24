BusinessHealthPress Releases

Hospice of the Golden Isles Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer Lindsey Rish, M.D.

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Hospice of The Golden Isles invites the community to a Meet and Greet with Dr. Rish on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525. For questions, please call 912.265.4735.
Hospice of The Golden Isles invites the community to a Meet and Greet with Dr. Rish on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525. For questions, please call 912.265.4735.

BRUNSWICK, GA – Hospice of the Golden Isles welcomes new Chief Medical Officer, Lindsey Rish, M.D. Over the next several months, Dr. Rish will work closely with Dr. Shaner to ensure a smooth transition as he prepares for his retirement after 12 years of care provided to the Golden Isles community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Dr. Rish join our team at Hospice of the Golden Isles,” said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director. “She has a passion for palliative and end-of-life care, and I know our community will be in great hands.”

Dr. Rish completed her medical school education in Greenville, S.C., and her residency in Savannah, Ga. at Memorial Health University Medical Center, and Mercer University. She is board-certified in Family Medicine and board-eligible in Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She completed her Hospice and Palliative Medicine fellowship in Jacksonville, Fla., under the mentorship of Dr. Ana Sanchez at Community Hospice & Palliative Care.

During her fellowship, she rotated through the major hospitals in the area, observing and providing palliative care through all settings and levels of care.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“My family and I are very excited to settle in the Brunswick area and into our new home,” said Dr. Rish. “I am honored and excited to be joining the HGI family. I’ve already witnessed the amazing team in action and cannot wait to grow along with them while offering the best, most compassionate, and up-to-date care to our patients and their families”.

Dr. Rish is married to her husband, Nolan, and has two beautiful sons, Holden (4) and Everett (2), and a dog named Forrest, who are also excited about this new adventure in the Brunswick area.

Hospice of The Golden Isles invites the community to a Meet and Greet with Dr. Rish on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525. For questions, please call 912.265.4735.

Hospice of the Golden Isles is a 501(c) 3 community-based, non-profit organization serving patients in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton counties. Hospice provides care for the body, mind, and spirit. It focuses on expert pain and symptom management and improving quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses. For more information on Hospice of the Golden Isles, call 912-265-4735 or 866-275-6801, or visit the website at Hospice.me.

The Mission of Alivia Care, Inc., a 501c3, is to provide leadership to support innovative care solutions through best-in-class services, collaborative partnerships, and strategic investments. The strategic intent of Alivia Care of Georgia, a 501c3 subsidiary of Alivia Care, Inc., is to partner with community-based hospice providers in Georgia to create and strengthen care solutions through vision, leadership, investment, and advocacy. For more information, contact Michelle Cardinal at 904.402.1354.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

6-Foot-4 MSU Football Player, Sam Westmoreland, 19, Found…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: The Trans-Species Movement: A Bizarre Joke Hurting…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Six People Approved by “Secret Panel” for Compensation from…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 785