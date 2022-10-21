CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Wanted For Attempted Murder In Pompano Beach Arrested In Georgia; To Be Extradited To Broward County

By Joe Mcdermott
Otis Washington
According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, Otis Washington, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Clayton County. He is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree. The investigation continues.

Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect Otis Washington was arrested on Wednesday, October 19, following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County in Georgia. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:25 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, near the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the area. When units responded to investigate, they located an adult male victim and immediately began performing life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. Paramedics then transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.  

The preliminary investigation revealed a verbal dispute between multiple subjects occurred prior to the shooting. Through investigative methods, detectives say Washington was identified as the shooter. A Crime Stoppers flyer was distributed to the public on Friday, August 19, in an attempt to locate Washington. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
