Six People Approved by “Secret Panel” for Compensation from COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Injuries; Massive Backlog of Claims Pending

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) covers numerous maladies related to vaccine injuries – up to and including death – but all claims must be overseen by a secret panel that examines the case and determines if a link exists between the condition suffered by the victim and the vaccine they have taken.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Six individuals –with potentially more coming in the future – have been approved to receive financial compensation for injuries sustained after taking COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a Health Resources and Services Administration official, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has determined that six claims for medical issues stemming from COVID-19 jabs – one claimant had severe allergic shock, with the other five suffering heart inflammation – are eligible for remuneration.

To date, none of the six claims have received any compensation; however, CICP officials are currently looking over the particulars of their cases in order to determine what medical expenses they have incurred are qualified for reimbursement.

COVID-19 vaccines were initially approved for public use via an emergency order in order to achieve maximum expediency; due to this, vaccine injury claims must be made to the CICP as opposed to the normal route, which would be to file them with the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

If a link is indeed proven to exist, victims can receive financial compensation and even coverage for certain types of COVID-19 therapies.

To date, 48 COVID-19 vaccine injury claims have been dismissed by the CICP, either because the claimants did not having the necessary proof that the inoculation was the cause of the injury sustained, or because the type of injury itself was not covered.

A family whose 21-year-old son developed a life-threatening reaction to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is still waiting after 6 months to find out if U.S. gov’s Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program will help cover their son’s medical bills.https://t.co/BSo4RSaFsA — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 28, 2022 That's significant because CICP protection only lasts for the duration of the national emergency, which could then mercifully be allowed to end without risking massive lawsuits against the vaccine companies. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 20, 2022

CICP currently has a massive backlog of claims to get through; as of October 1, there are approximately 10,300 pending, with 70 percent of them alleging that their injuries are from COVID-19 vaccines.