Op-Ed: The Trans-Species Movement: A Bizarre Joke Hurting People, or Mentally Deranged Humans?

According to a story in Metro, Eva Tiamat Medusa, a transgender woman from Bruni, Texas, believes she’s the ‘most modified transgender person in the world’. She identifies as a dragon and says her parents are rattle snakes. Picture: The Wizard Of Odd TV/ Caters News / Metro.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Oodles of phony-baloney videos on YouTube are used as clickbait to generate viewers and of course, money. Does following the money trail ever fail? I don’t think so.

Piles of propaganda videos on Twitter seek to gather followers into deceptive cults and clubs. Some search for occultist devotees to brainwash and misuse. Psychopathic and sociopathic people crave perverted power over their victims.

Heaps of clips and photos on social media platforms expose extreme attention-seeking individuals, narcissistic people, and persons of the selfie generation – drama, glamour, frame.

And artistic individuals make imaginative videos on fantasy and make-belief to entertain, play interactive games, and use creative processes.

The transgender movement rushed in like a hurricane to garner members with drag queens indoctrinating children and parents. And infiltrating libraries and public schools to promote wokeness and gender-bending hoop-la. Transmales in female sports try to dominate by denying biology. Hype and hyperbole run rampant on the Internet.

“What Is a Woman?: One Man’s Journey to Answer the Question of a Generation,” is a 2022 book by Matt Walsh. “We used to think being a woman had something to do with biology, but the nation’s top experts keep assuring us that is definitely not the case. So, Matt decided to do what no man (whatever that means) had done before. He sat down with the experts and asked them directly.”

The documentary “What is a Woman?” by Walsh can be streamed for a member fee at DailyWire.

You can also watch Walsh speak about gender ideology on YouTube.

The transhumanism movement seeks to hack into the brain and merge people with artificial intelligence (AI) for hybrid human. Robots are emerging with humanlike qualities. But note that whatever can be used to help humanity – can be used to harm humanity. Benefits come with consequences. And the blindfold no longer covers of the eyes of Lady Justice – her scales continue to tip downward.

Bizzarro, freaky, grotesque, distorted, unnatural – not enough words to capture the transspecies movement, especially volunteer mutilation of skin/body. But fear, loneliness, confusion, sadness, depression, anxiety, anger, and self-rejection may better describe the transspecies fallacy.

Bless God Studios hosts showed a recent video by Melissa Dougherty as she explained transspecies. The new buzzword is “Otherkin.” Dougherty says, “They are trying to find their true self by basing their identity on something which isn’t tethered on reality…They say they are born in the wrong body. They are an animal spirit that happens to be in a human body.” What exactly is a genderless alien? Dougherty’s website.

Dougherty makes an insightful reflection and hits the nail on the head: “At some point instead of asking ‘What is a woman?’ – will we be asking ‘What is a human?’”

Woo. If you pretend or believe you aren’t human – then there are no standards or laws to obey (which is a false perception). And truth is relative or erased. What happens to objective truth?

The foundational agenda is to cancel biological human beings, made in God’s image, and manufacture creatures without spirits, souls, and need for Father, Son Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. Hmmm. The core agenda is to cancel the God of the Bible. Who/what does that sound like in the Bible? The fallen angel called Lucifer, Satan, Devil – son of perdition.

Those of us who are speaking out about biological truth are not haters, discriminators, persecutors, or terrorists. It is not hate speech – it is freedom of speech. We care deeply about humanity and about individuals. Staying silent validates mental disorders and enables unhealthy beliefs and behaviors – and keeps the person in bondage. When you cannot find a purpose outside of yourself – you turn inward to confusion and brokenness. A fantasy identity becomes your constant reality that is fed on delusions and lies.

Here’s the thing: In the USA, citizens can believe what they want to believe, but they have no foundation and no right to try to force societal changes of acceptance (aka, modern-day nonscience-based falsehoods) on citizens that do not adhere to the movements of transgenderism, transhumanism, or transspecies. Blaming, shamming, silencing and threatening conservatives with fearmongering tactics will not work.

These poor souls are hurting and so lost. What trauma have they experienced that pushed them to reject themselves/others and manufacture an outlandish identity, personality, and personhood? Defense mechanisms are used to repress/suppress emotional pain and escape reality. My hope is mental health for all. My prayer is salvation for all.