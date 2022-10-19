Op-Ed: Modern Day Prophetic Pastors/Preachers Proclaim God Will Bless America – Again; “The Puppets & Handlers Will No Longer Dance”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – What are today’s prophets saying about the times we are living in? While some ministers of the Gospel declare gloom and doom for the USA and the world due to the Book of Revelation – others prophesize the coming of a great revival and salvation; the fall of corrupt leaders in our land of liberty; and the rise of righteous conservative leaders. While some Christian leaders/scholars give words of prophecy, they do not claim the title of prophet.

Moreover, the topic of modern day prophets has sparked theological debate for centuries, and continues to do so.

Purpose of Prophets

“Old Testament prophets spoke against the problems of their day by receiving messages from God through dreams, visions, and verbal communication. After Israel became a monarchy, the prophets were primarily responsible for conveying God’s voice to the king. Often a prophet’s presence signaled the king’s failure. God intended the king to be His spokesman, but He appointed a prophet if the king wandered from Him. During the New Testament era, God continued to communicate truth through prophets, including John the Baptist, John the apostle, and Jesus Christ…Contemporary prophets are evangelists, teachers, and educators who have a unique ability to bring God’s Word alive and apply it to the culture,” according to Pastor David Jeremiah.

What Modern Day Prophets Are Saying

The following Christian ministers proclaim that God will bless the USA before the rapture (aka, the gathering of Christians before the tribulation period) and before the return of Jesus Christ to reign on Earth:

“The Puppets Will No Longer Dance” proclaims Pastor/Prophet Tim Sheets at The Oasis Church, in Middletown, OH. Watch his sermons on YouTube.

Prophet Kent Christmas is founding pastor of Regeneration Nashville in Nashville, TN. Watch his video sermons on YouTube.

Prophet Julie Green lists prophecies on her website and on rumble.

Pastor, author, teacher Robin Bullock “operates heavily in the Prophetic realm.” Watch his sermons on YouTube.

View the Prophecy Index for a list of modern day prophets and their profiles.

What Prophets Said/Say About Donald Trump

Politico featured a 2021 article titled, “The Christian Prophets Who Say Trump Is Coming Again.”

In a 2020 article, Christianity Today asked, “How Could All the Prophets Be Wrong About Trump?”

If the 2020 election was stolen, Trump is the rightful president. Does that mean the prophets were right? Will Czar Joe Biden be ousted before the next election and will Trump be reinstated?

Are Modern Day Prophets Scriptural?

It depends on who you ask for an answer about prophets of today. Controversy surrounds this debate.

False Prophets on television and social media that teach/preach heresy while stealing gold and silver coins from deceived and deluded believers have soured the belief in current prophetic words. The following Bible verses are used:

“For such people are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve.” (2 Corinthians 11:12-15, NIV)

“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?” (Matthew 7:15-16, NIV)

“At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.” (Matthew 24:10-13, NIV)

Others point to New Testament verses to uphold modern day prophesy:

“Let the prophets speak two or three, and let the other judge. If anything be revealed to another that sitteth by, let the first hold his peace. For ye may all prophesy one by one, that all may learn, and all may be comforted. And the spirits of the prophets are subject to the prophets.” (1 Corinthians 14:29-32, NKJ)

“In the last days, God said, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, and your old men will dream dreams. Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy.” (Acts 2:17-18, NIV)

I attended the Circleville Bible College in Ohio and became a local licensed and ordained minister in the Church of Christ in Christian Union in my younger years. However, the baptism in the Holy Spirit as evidenced by speaking in tongues was forbidden as the founders/leaders had split from the original denomination that practiced it. They rejected modern-day prophets and the apostolic, Pentecostal, and charismatic movements. However, after seven years of ordination, I left this denomination – it’s a long story.

I’ll admit that I am on the fence in reference to what some modern day prophets are proclaiming, yet, I want to believe it will come to pass. Will the Deep State cabal corruption in D.C. be revealed for all to see? Is God cleaning out the U.S. government of treason and returning our freedoms? Will Donald Trump be reelected in 2024? Will God bless America before the impending rapture and tribulation?

Never, ever, ever – did I believe the Supreme Court would overturn Roe vs. Wade on abortion. It is utterly breath-taking and can only be attributed to a move of our mighty God because of the continuous prayers and actions of faithful citizens. Moreover, current prophets point to this feat as a sign of God’s covenant with America and the future restoration of the U.S. Constitution.

Any prophetic word must line up 100% with the Bible. And hearers need to utilize discernment, knowledge, and wisdom.

Nonetheless, Christians must trust in God and not a man/woman to reestablish American values. Neither a prophet, a preacher, nor a politician will save America – that’s up to God.