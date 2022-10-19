Op-Ed: Is Christianity Today Magazine Bashing Conservatives or Catering to Liberals?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Nearly 200 evangelical leaders criticized a CT op-ed that criticized Donald Trump. “Christianity Today Becomes a Tool of the Left,” stated James Hirsen, J.D., in a 2019 commentary on his website in response to an article that called for the removal of President Trump from office.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Recently, I decided to peruse a few articles in Christianity Today (CT), an online magazine. I do not possess a paid subscription, so I read what was available. My eyebrows raised higher and higher as a few of the writers/journalists walloped conservative voters and used the mainstream media mafia as sources; clobbered free speech; and promoted the climate crisis hoax.

The Bashing of Conservative Voters

I read three articles expanded upon by Daniel Williams, a professor of history at the University of West Georgia, in CT about the upcoming elections and democracy. These were labeled as articles and not commentaries or opinion editorials.

Daniel Williams asserts, “This election season, love your neighbor by supporting voter results, a free press, and a peaceful transfer of power.” His sources included The Washington Post and The New York Times – need I say more.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



David Henreckson wrote a book review on “The Politics of the Cross: A Christian Alternative to Partisanship” by Daniel Williams. “Here’s the scary thing for Christians who take their faith seriously: In every country I just mentioned, religious conservatives are some of the main supporters of autocratization. In majority-Christian countries, those religious conservatives are Christians. In Brazil, many of them are even evangelicals.” The Times, The Atlantic, and Vox were cited– need I say more.

The last article written by Andrea Palpant Dilley (selected by Williams) was a cover story printed in 2014. “Evangelical Christians have the theological tools to embrace this vision. We of all people should know that our vision is clouded by sin and self-interest and that our own political causes are sometimes based on mistaken interpretations of God’s truth,” asserts Williams.

My columns in the Published Report on freedom:

The Bashing of Freedom of Speech

The Lesser Kingdom columns by Bonnie Kristian quote The View, The New York Times, Bloomberg, and The National Review – need I say more.

Kristian thumps Gad. “It’s called Gab, and it’s known as a hotbed of disgusting antisemitism and gross racism. (It’s also historically has a serious pornbot problem.)” And she also penned, “Why Church Shouldn’t Just Be on Facebook.”

It appears Kristian has an issue with free speech. “Against that backdrop, Musk’s constitutional enthusiasm is welcome. But the value of the First Amendment doesn’t mean we should play by its rules in every situation,” asserts Kristian.

My columns in the Published Report on censorship:

The Bashing of Climate Science

Is CT advocating for pastors/leaders/Christians to accept and propagandize the climate crisis hoax of the century?

“If the world is at stake, stewardship of creation must be global. And with an evangelical passion akin to world missions, Ed Brown is preaching ecology to the nations,” writes Jayson Casper.

Daniel Silliman reports, “The sixth report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is alarming—but not surprising…The second, third, fourth, and fifth IPCC assessments found more evidence and growing consensus that human activity is causing climate change and that its impact will hurt a lot of people.”

“The National Association of Evangelicals unveiled a sweeping report on global climate change, laying out what its authors call the “biblical basis” for environmental activism to help spur fellow evangelicals to address the planetary environmental crisis,” asserts Jack Jenkins.

My columns in the Published Report on the climate crisis hoax:

After I wrote this column, I googled to find out what others thought about the articles in the CT publication.

“The former editor of a prominent evangelical magazine [Christianity Today] who made national headlines for criticizing Donald Trump’s failed character has been accused of sexual harassment during his tenure as editor,” according to a 2022 report in Religion News.

CT published a response to the sexual harassment accusations. “For more than a dozen years, Christianity Today failed to hold two ministry leaders accountable for sexual harassment at its Carol Stream, Illinois, office…In separate, independent reporting, the CT news editor interviewed more than two dozen current and former employees and heard 12 firsthand accounts of sexual harassment.”

Nearly 200 evangelical leaders criticized a CT op-ed that criticized Donald Trump. “Christianity Today Becomes a Tool of the Left,” stated James Hirsen, J.D., in a 2019 commentary on his website in response to an article that called for the removal of President Trump from office.

Freedom of speech means that journalists/writers can express their views in articles. Freedom of speech means that I can critique articles and agree/disagree. Therefore, I encourage you to use critical thinking skills to come to your own conclusions about Christianity Today.