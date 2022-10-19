Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting That Killed United States Customs And Border Protection Officer

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the agent to the nearest trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries. File photo: Glenn Highcove, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a United States Customs and Border Protection Officer.

According to investigators, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Miccosukee Police Department, and MDPD uniform officers responded to a gun range located at 17601 SW 8 Street, in reference to a person shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a United States Customs and Border Protection Officer was shot on duty while working at the agency’s weapons range. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the agent to the nearest trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On behalf of the entire @MiamiDadePD I offer my deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at @CBP as they mourn the loss of their officer. pic.twitter.com/FOQ8Z6Xs4E — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) October 19, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.