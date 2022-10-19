CrimeLocalSecurity

Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting That Killed United States Customs And Border Protection Officer

By Joe Mcdermott
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the agent to the nearest trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the agent to the nearest trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries. File photo: Glenn Highcove, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a United States Customs and Border Protection Officer.

According to investigators, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Miccosukee Police Department, and MDPD uniform officers responded to a gun range located at 17601 SW 8 Street, in reference to a person shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a United States Customs and Border Protection Officer was shot on duty while working at the agency’s weapons range. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the agent to the nearest trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
