Man Stabbed to Death on NYC Subway While Defending Police Officer; Killer Was Free on Cashless Bail

By Christopher Boyle
Brooklyn father
Tommy Bailey, 43, was a Local 638 Union Steamfitter – who according to friends always “did what was right” – stepped in to assist the NYPD officer when the man who was harassing her, Alvin Charles, pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Bailey in the neck, killing him. Image credit: Fox News / Bill Abbate.

NEW YORK, NY – Amid spiking instances of violent crime plaguing New York City’s subway system, a hardworking father of three and husband was stabbed to death while riding the southbound L train in Brooklyn after coming to the defense of a female police officer that was being harassed by a man, authorities say.

Tommy Bailey, 43, was a Local 638 Union Steamfitter – who according to friends always “did what was right” – stepped in to assist the NYPD officer when the man who was harassing her, Alvin Charles, pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Bailey in the neck, killing him.

Bailey represents the eighth New York City subway murder in 2022 so far.

Charles fled the scene after the stabbing, but was later tracked down and arrested by police. But in an ironic twist, it turns out that this is not the first time Charles has stabbed someone; he was arrested in April 2021 for stabbing a man several times in the stomach and arm. The victim in this instance survived the assault, but thanks to New York’s criminal justice reforms, a judge denied prosecutors’ request for $50,000 bail and instead freed Charles on supervised release.

With New York’s “soft on crime” approach, Charles was set free and allowed to attack someone yet again, this time fatally.

Abbate, a friend of Tommy Bailey, was quoted in an interview as saying that New York City has become a haven for violent crime, with reports indicating that Subway crime alone is up 41 percent year-over-year.

“To have to take your life into your own hands by just going to work or going to the grocery store or to a doctor appointment, not knowing if you’re going to make it home. That’s very scary,” said Abbate. “This is a Democrat run city forever. Very liberal policies. The criminals are running wild.”

The Bailey family currently has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his funeral and to assist in supporting his children.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

