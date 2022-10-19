Man Stabbed to Death on NYC Subway While Defending Police Officer; Killer Was Free on Cashless Bail

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NEW YORK, NY – Amid spiking instances of violent crime plaguing New York City’s subway system, a hardworking father of three and husband was stabbed to death while riding the southbound L train in Brooklyn after coming to the defense of a female police officer that was being harassed by a man, authorities say.

Tommy Bailey, 43, was a Local 638 Union Steamfitter – who according to friends always “did what was right” – stepped in to assist the NYPD officer when the man who was harassing her, Alvin Charles, pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Bailey in the neck, killing him.

Bailey represents the eighth New York City subway murder in 2022 so far.

Charles fled the scene after the stabbing, but was later tracked down and arrested by police. But in an ironic twist, it turns out that this is not the first time Charles has stabbed someone; he was arrested in April 2021 for stabbing a man several times in the stomach and arm. The victim in this instance survived the assault, but thanks to New York’s criminal justice reforms, a judge denied prosecutors’ request for $50,000 bail and instead freed Charles on supervised release.

A homeless man is busted for the fatal slashing of a steamfitter on a Brooklyn L train as he commuted home, cops say



Alvin Charles, 43, is charged with murder for the killing of Tommy Bailey.https://t.co/tOFynRj7S6 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 6, 2022 Brooklyn father stabbed to death on NYC subway, slashed in the neck after sticking up for an NYC cop.



Tommy Bailey was a father of 3, a union steelworker, & loved by many.



Here is a link to help his family: https://t.co/XUaMkRB2dU @FoxNews #NYC #Crime pic.twitter.com/UdZTBZkBIc — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) October 18, 2022

With New York’s “soft on crime” approach, Charles was set free and allowed to attack someone yet again, this time fatally.

Abbate, a friend of Tommy Bailey, was quoted in an interview as saying that New York City has become a haven for violent crime, with reports indicating that Subway crime alone is up 41 percent year-over-year.

“To have to take your life into your own hands by just going to work or going to the grocery store or to a doctor appointment, not knowing if you’re going to make it home. That’s very scary,” said Abbate. “This is a Democrat run city forever. Very liberal policies. The criminals are running wild.”

The Bailey family currently has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his funeral and to assist in supporting his children.