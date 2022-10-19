“Cure For Cancer” Could Be Reality In Near Future: Developers for Pfizer-BioNTech Claims Cancer Jab in the Works

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





BioNTech co-founders professor Ozlem Tureci and her husband Ugur Sahin – who collaborated with Pfizer to create their company’s COVID jab – stated in an interview with the BBC that a “cure for cancer” could be a reality in the near future. File photo: Jose Luis Carrascosa, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Two of the developers of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine are now claiming that messenger RNA (mRNA) cancer vaccines are currently in the works, and should be hitting the market prior to 2030.

BioNTech co-founders professor Ozlem Tureci and her husband Ugur Sahin – who collaborated with Pfizer to create their company’s COVID jab – stated in an interview with the BBC that a “cure for cancer” could be a reality in the near future.

“We feel that a cure for cancer or to changing cancer patients’ lives is in our grasp,” Tureci said. “What we have developed over decades for cancer vaccine development has been the tailwind for developing the COVID-19 vaccine, and now the COVID-19 vaccine and our experience in developing it gives back to our cancer work. mRNA acts as a blueprint and allows you to tell the body to produce the drug or the vaccine.”

Tureci noted that the cancer vaccine should be released, “before 2030.” However, the husband and wife duo did not provide any additional details about the upcoming inoculation or their research into it.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Breaking Good News Alert:



The founders of BioNTech, the company behind the Pfizer Covid vaccine, say a cancer vaccine could be ready as soon as 2030.



The vaccine would utilize the same mRNA technology, which would be repurposed to destroy cancer cells instead of Covid cells. pic.twitter.com/hZnJafK9Z9 — Goodable (@Goodable) October 17, 2022 The founders of BioNTech say they expect a cancer vaccine to be ready "before 2030."



The shot would repurpose mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccine to recognize and attack cancer cells. pic.twitter.com/2tDTSCiqvU — The Recount (@therecount) October 17, 2022

The proclamation made by Tureci and Sahin comes on the heels of a recent announcement made by Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel – which has also produced a widely-used mRNA COVID vaccine – that his company is currently working with mRNA technology to create an injection that will be used to treat heart attack victims.

“We are now in a super exciting program where we inject mRNA in people’s hearts after a heart attack to grow back new blood vessels and re-vascularize the heart,” he said in an interview.

However, there are some critics that question the safety of mRNA-based technology, with Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo recently releasing updated guidance regarding COVID-19 vaccines, recommending against their use in males aged 18-39 due to what he said is an increased risk of potentially fatal cardiac events.