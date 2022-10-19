CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: North Port Man Says “My Life Is Over, I Lost Everything” Before Requesting Attorney When Charged With Multiple Sex Crimes

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio
Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio, 30, of North Port, was charged with sexual battery, lewd lascivious molestation, using computer to seduce lure a child, traveling to meet a minor after using computer to lure child, and neglect child without great bodily harm.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to authorities, a 30-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after meeting a juvenile girl to exchange marijuana edibles, vapes, and nicotine for sexual acts.

Detectives say a Port Charlotte mother contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after having multiple issues with her teenage daughter sneaking out at night. During one of these incidents, the mother turned the girl’s phone over to deputies and granted them permission to access it in order to determine where the girl may have gone.

During the investigation, deputies discovered a recent string of messages with a man, discussing purchases of vapes, nicotine, and marijuana edibles. These messages turned sexual in nature, advising the girl could provide sex acts instead of paying in cash. The man requested nude photos of the girl and sent nude photos of himself to her. Additionally, he inquired if she was underage, which she confirmed in her response. Based on the username and photos, detectives were able to identify the man as 30 year-old Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio.

Interviews with the girl revealed that she had met Colon-Ocasio approximately one year ago, and had been buying from him since. This led to detectives contacting the FBI Task Force. A member of the task force then posed as the juvenile in correspondence with Raul, who again proposed to meet to exchange sex acts for nicotine, as well as inquired if the victim had any other juvenile friends who would be willing to arrange similar deals.

A meetup was arranged, at which time Raul was taken into custody. He had a young juvenile in his vehicle at the time, whose parents were contacted and picked her up, unharmed. Deputies concluded this juvenile had nothing to do with the investigation but was a passenger at the time.

Before deputies could even read Colon-Ocasio his Miranda rights, he uttered a statement to the effect of “My life is over, I lost everything” and then invoked his right to a lawyer.

“I want to commend my team and thank the FBI Task Force for their immediate efforts to get this predator off the streets. This is disgusting activity from an adult and every parents worst nightmare. Parents, please, make sure you are aware of the dangers lurking online and on mobile apps.”

– SHERIFF PRUMMELL

Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio is being held at the Charlotte County Jail and charged with sexual battery, lewd lascivious molestation, using computer to seduce lure a child, traveling to meet a minor after using computer to lure child, and neglect child without great bodily harm. Colon-Ocasio

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

