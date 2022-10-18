WICKED Coming To West Palm Beach For Limited Two-Week Engagement; “Broadway’s Most Popular Musical Will Play at Raymond F. Kravis Center”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba in the National Tour of WICKED, photo by Joan Marcus. Broadway’s most popular musical will play at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from March 29 to April 9, 2023.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – October 17, 2022 – WICKED is coming to West Palm Beach for a limited two-week engagement. Broadway’s most popular musical will play at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from March 29 to April 9, 2023.

Tickets for the premiere engagement of WICKED go on sale Saturday November 12th. Tickets will be sold exclusively through the Kravis Center Box office window starting at 8:00am until 10:00a.m. Save on processing fees when purchasing in person. Starting at 10:00a.m. tickets will be available by visiting the official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org or by calling the Kravis Center Box office at 561-832-7469.

Local personalities will be on site with giveaways, prizes, and light refreshments. The first 95 ticket buyers in line will receive a free Wicked gift and they also have a chance to win something green and something for you and a friend: a beautiful piece of Emerald jewelry and massages for two. Free coffee and donuts for everyone. Don’t miss the Special Box Office Event on Saturday November 12th from 8a.m.-10a.m. at the Kravis Center to purchase some of the best tickets!

Tickets will be available at the Kravis Center box office 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL., by visiting www.kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469.

Performance Schedule:

Week One:

Wednesday, 3/29/2023 @ 8:00pm

Thursday, 3/30/2023 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Friday, 3/31/2023 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, 4/1/2023 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, 4/2/2023 @ 2:00pm & 7:30pm

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.” NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical “the most successful Broadway show ever.”

Now the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs—serving 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.