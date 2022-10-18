Op-Ed: Was the 2022 UK Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony a Satanic Baal Worship Party at the Tower of Babel?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The 2022 Commonwealth Games took place in Birmingham, England. Many joined from different parts of the country and world to attend this event. During the opening ceremony, though, something very interesting took place. Image credit: BBC / YouTube.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Watching a video of the bizarre Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in Birmingham, England, sent chills from my brain down the length of my spinal cord and to every organ in my body. King Charles (former Prince Charles) officiated the event. The signs and symbolism are uncanny.

“Then they said, “Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves; otherwise, we will be scattered over the face of the whole earth.” (Genesis 11:4, NIV).

Exposed! The ONLY Man Alive Who Could Be the Antichrist, an interview with the Tim Cohen, author of the book “The AntiChrist and a Cup of Tea” and host Janie DuVall. Cohen narrates the video clip and explains the meaning based on his Biblical interpretation.

The ceremony in a nutshell from a religious viewpoint: A large star explodes and 72 citizens (the dreamers) each receive a large crystal (called shards) in all the nations of the Commonwealth. A giant mechanical raging bull beast chained to peasant (slave) women (no men) is rolled out to face a mock burning tower (interpreted as the Tower of Babel). A male (looks like a Roman soldier) whips the women pulling the bull. The chains are dropped and the women are freed. The angry bull bows down to the woman and she rides the bull. The peasant women make a hand sign and bow their heads to the bull. The citizens raise their right arm in a salute then bow down to worship the bull with crystals lifted high. They invite the audience to join in the worshiping of the bull beast. The flags of 72 nations are placed at the base of the bull. The crystals are placed in the Tower of Babel and float together to form a ball. A beam of light shines from the tower to the chest of the bull (aka, golden calf).

The second edition of “The AntiChrist and a Cup of Tea” will be available soon from Prophecy House, Inc. Cohen presents the fascinating saga of the British Monarchy’s centuries-long endeavor to establish a “New World Order,” and gives hard-evidence to suggest the actual identity of the coming AntiChrist. Learn the remarkable truth concerning the “man of sin,” the “son of perdition.”

Watch another religion interpretation of the bull beast by Joseph Okechukwu on YouTube. The narrator comments on the second angry outburst of the bull. The slave women set down around the bull and the dreamers run out with their crystals raised. The bull calms down and bows whenever he sees the light of the crystals (interpreted as the influence of Satan). The bull is bleeding from his eyes. Stella rides the bull again. Two slave women remove the mask of the bull. The people of the nations bow down and worship the bull. The narrator discusses the one-world religion (new age) of the New World Order. “This is Baal worship.”

“…and I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast that was full of blasphemous names, and it had seven heads and ten horns. The woman was clothed in purple and scarlet, and adorned with gold and jewels and pearls, holding in her hand a golden cup full of abominations and the impurities of her fornication; and on her forehead was written a name, a mystery: “Babylon the great, mother of whores and of earth’s abominations.” And I saw that the woman was drunk with the blood of the saints and the blood of the witnesses to Jesus.” (Revelation 17, NIV)

Little Light Studios reveals Bible prophecy about the ceremony and explains the lyrics of the songs used. He shows the clip where the ceremony host calls it “The Tower of Babel or the Tower of Birmingham.” The all-seeing-eye is depicted as an image on the tower with the citizens dancing to the music. “We are seeing a golden calf and people praying to it.”

Another clip explains the meaning by a narrator at the ceremony. “There’s a dark side to the industrial revolution…They drag a beast, a bull 10 meters high…It’s up to Stella and the dreamers to try to hold the bull. Stella offers friendship and compassion to tame the bull.” And later the narrator states “Bringing about reconciliation and creating a new harmony, a new place for everyone…And the raging bull has a fresh start becoming that symbol of light and love.”

“The king will do as he pleases. He will exalt and magnify himself above every god and will say unheard-of things against the God of gods. He will be successful until the time of wrath is completed, for what has been determined must take place. He will show no regard for the gods of his ancestors or for the one desired by women, nor will he regard any god, but will exalt himself above them all. Instead of them, he will honor a god of fortresses; a god unknown to his ancestors he will honor with gold and silver, with precious stones and costly gifts. He will attack the mightiest fortresses with the help of a foreign god and will greatly honor those who acknowledge him. He will make them rulers over many people and will distribute the land at a price.” (Daniel 11:36-39, NIV)

My questions: Is King Charles telling the world that he will be the ruler of the New World Order? Are the men of the monarchy behind the Great Reset, the World Economic Forum, the climate crisis hoax, and world domination? Is the UK going to become the greatest superpower that merges all nations into a global government with a global military, a global banking system, and a global religion?

Folks, put your Bible glasses on and arrive at your own conclusions.