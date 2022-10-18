Biden Competency Questioned Again as President Spells Out “D-O-T” in Website Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden committed yet another embarrassing faux pas that is sure to have his critics once again questioning his mental competency as he appeared clueless when reading out a website address while speaking about his student debt handouts plan on Monday.

The gaffe occurred while Biden, 79, was addressing the launch of a website where qualified individuals who make less than $125,000 annually can apply to receive as much as $10,000 in assistance towards student loan debt. At one point, the President informed listeners that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had launched a website where instances of fraud could be reported.

However, while reading the URL for the FTC fraud reporting website off of a teleprompter, Biden took things a little too literally, cluelessly spelling out a “dot” in the address of reportfraud.ftc.gov.

“If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud…report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov,” Biden said.

Naturally, users of social media piled on the nation’s Commander-In-Chief, with radio host Clay Travis comparing Biden to a comedic character in the film “Anchorman” played by Will Ferrell that has also proven to be no match for a teleprompter.

Joe Biden spelled out D-O-T that’s the . in an email address today. He really is Ron Burgandy. pic.twitter.com/e2LsosOTWG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 17, 2022

“Joe Biden spelled out D-O-T that’s the . in an [web] address today. He really is Ron Burgandy,” Radio host Clay Travis tweeted.

Tim Young, a columnist for the Washington Times, concurred with Travis, tweeting that,

“Biden is so gone that he will literally read ANY WORDS they put on the teleprompter in front of him. ‘reportfraud D-O-T F-T-C dot gov.’”

Biden is so gone that he will literally read ANY WORDS they put on the teleprompter in front of him. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️



"reportfraud D-O-T F-T-C dot gov" pic.twitter.com/jDRIPq5fw0 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 17, 2022

Biden, 79, has committed a series of bizarre faux pas as of late that the White House has been repeatedly forced to cover for, including inadvertently revealing that he utilizes detailed notes on how to conduct himself during meetings, appearing to attempt to shake hands with people who aren’t there, and calling out several times at an event for a Congresswomen who had tragically died the month before in a car accident.