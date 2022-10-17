Kanye West Reaches Deal to Purchase Conservative Social Media Platform Parler; “Groundbreaking Move Into Free Speech Media Space”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NEW YORK, NY – Rapper Kanye West – who recently legally changed his name to Ye – announced on Monday that he has reached an agreement to purchase Parler, a social media platform that is essentially the conservative version of microblogging website Twitter.

In a joint statement released Monday, West noted his recent suspension from Twitter and Instagram after making controversial anti-Semitic remarks, including saying that he would be going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said in the statement, who claimed that he would make sure that Parler steered clear of censorship and would allow “the free exchange of opinions.”

Parler issued a statement on Twitter, confirming the purchase and saying that it was the first step in creating an “uncancelable ecosystem” where all walks of life would engage in unfettered discussion.

“Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform,” the tweet read. “The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”

Parler CEO, George Farmer, also weighed in on the purchase in a statement, saying that under West’s guidance Parler would have a massive impact upon online free speech that would “change the world.”

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” Farmer said. “Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”

Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Parler had issued an announcement on Sunday that it had secured $16 million in funding in order to purchase Dynascale, a company that provides private cloud services as a way of circumventing “Big Tech” cloud services.