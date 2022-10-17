Cops: Miami Man Attempts To Run Officer’s Vehicle Off Roadway Several Times; Apprehended After Multi-Vehicle Collision

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a driver, later identified as 20 year-old Willie Harris, of Miami, attempted to run the officer’s vehicle off the roadway several times.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District is investigating an assault of a Law Enforcement Officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject vehicle crashing into several others. According to investigators, units responded to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were conducting reckless maneuvers and ‘doing donuts’ on the roadway. When the subjects observed the officer’s vehicle, they fled the area.

According to authorities, when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 20 year-old Willie Harris, attempted to run the officer’s vehicle of the roadway several times. A pursuit ensued and MDPD Aviation Unit assisted. Harris’ vehicle crashed into a bus, at the intersection of SW 120 Street & SW 117 Avenue, subsequently causing four additional vehicles to crash.

A female passenger in one of the involved vehicles complained of neck pain and was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition. Harris was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of fleeing causing injury, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. According to the arrest affidavit, a search of Harris’ vehicle revealed approximately five grams of cannabis inside a red Ziploc bag.