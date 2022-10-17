CrimeLocalSociety

Cops: Miami Man Attempts To Run Officer’s Vehicle Off Roadway Several Times; Apprehended After Multi-Vehicle Collision

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District is investigating an assault of a Law Enforcement Officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject vehicle crashing into several others. According to investigators, units responded to the area of Carver Drive and Lincoln Boulevard, where several vehicles were conducting reckless maneuvers and ‘doing donuts’ on the roadway. When the subjects observed the officer’s vehicle, they fled the area.

According to authorities, when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 20 year-old Willie Harris, attempted to run the officer’s vehicle of the roadway several times. A pursuit ensued and MDPD Aviation Unit assisted. Harris’ vehicle crashed into a bus, at the intersection of SW 120 Street & SW 117 Avenue, subsequently causing four additional vehicles to crash.

A female passenger in one of the involved vehicles complained of neck pain and was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue in stable condition. Harris was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of fleeing causing injury, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. According to the arrest affidavit, a search of Harris’ vehicle revealed approximately five grams of cannabis inside a red Ziploc bag.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

