BusinessCrimeSociety

Caught On Video: Thieves Smash Into Park Avenue Jewelry Store, Make Off with $500K in Goods

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Park Avenue
According to the surveillance footage, the three thieves are shown breaking through the outside glass door to the establishment by kicking it repeatedly, and then using a sledgehammer to breach the inside glass door.

NEW YORK, NY – Surveillance video at a posh Park Avenue jewelry store caught a trio of crooks brazenly smash their way inside with a sledgehammer early Saturday morning, carving a path of destruction before making off with $500,000 in merchandise, according to the New York Police Department.

The smash-and-grab incident took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. at Cellini Jewelers, located on Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. According to the surveillance footage, the three thieves are shown breaking through the outside glass door to the establishment by kicking it repeatedly, and then using a sledgehammer to breach the inside glass door.

The three – all of whom are wearing hoods and masks – then begin running rampant throughout the store, smashing and tipping over multiple glass display cases in order to access the expensive jewelry items within, which they start stuffing into sacks.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

After getting their fill, two of the suspects can be seen sprinting back out through the front entrance, while the third – clearly not in as much of a rush – takes a cover off of another display case built into a pillar and begins hitting it with the sledgehammer. After grabbing a few choice items, he also makes good his escape.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

The robbers then piled into a waiting gray or silver sedan and sped off east on East 56th Street, cops say.

Although police said that the store owners are still establishing a full inventory of the stolen items, the approximate value of the haul was over $500,000. Currently, no arrests have been made, and the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

The violent break-in comes as Manhattan’s burglaries and grand larcenies statistics have soared year-over-year, having risen over 31 percent and 41 percent respectively.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Rob Schneider: California Has Either “Huge Problem” Or…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Scooby-Doo Goes Woke to Push Sexual Orientation on…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: The Premeditated Murder of the American Family

Joan Swirsky
1 of 2,173