Op-Ed: Tulsi Gabbard – A Leader Rising Up to Reveal Truth about the Radical Democrat Party

In a recent Fox interview, Gabbard said people in the “highest positions of power” are denying objective truth and trying to bully people who disagree. Image credit: Tulsi Gabbard / Twitter.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Media is buzzing around the news of Tulsi Gabbard, former Democratic House member from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate. “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution,” Gabbard asserted in a video posted on Twitter.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Wow! Her tongue talked truth. You go brave and bold girl!

Listen to her podcast called “Why I’m Leaving the Democrat Party.”

Gabbard addressed other disillusioned “common-sense” Democrats — calling on them to follow her lead, according to an article in the New York Post. “I’m calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party…If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, and I invite you to join me.”

Folks, let me say this: There is a core group of citizens that vote Democrat. They are pro-God, pro-family, and pro-country. For many years, I identified with the Democrat political party as well; however, I remained pro-life and against the death penalty. But, many of my friends and former coworkers vote Democrat and they are kind and caring Americans.

Moreover, there is another core that I call ‘bleeding hearts’ – I used to be in this group as well. They think with their hearts and not their brains. These individuals want the government to be the ‘Big Daddy’ without assigning personal responsibility to no-income and low-income citizens. They border on socialism without understanding the covert goal of the loss of freedom.

What’s the problem? This core group of Democrats have been deceived by the lies of mainstream media, politicians of propaganda, and the devious Deep State cabal. Some have swallowed wokeness, BLM, and the climate crisis hoax. They remain clueless.

My hope and prayer is that this group of empathic and compassion Democrats would rise up and stand together against the radical Left liberals that are destroying our great land of liberty.

Now is the time for conservatives to reach out to the disillusioned Democrats and invite them to the table.