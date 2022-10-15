Op-Ed: Mattel Goes Mega Woke and Wacky With First Transgender Barbie Doll Modeled On Actress And LGBT Advocate Laverne Cox

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Mattel’s first transgender Barbie is The Laverne Cox doll. See the doll and read the tweets. Image credit: MATTEL

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Just when you thought woke could not get more ludicrous – it does. Yes, Barbie goes drag. Another gender-bending doll for the wee ones. But is it a male Ken doll that dresses as a drag queen or a Barbie doll that is supposed to be a man that dresses like a female? Is was Ken’s name changed to Barbie? I’m so confused and children will be confused as well.

The Laverne Cox doll was also released in advance of her 50th birthday on May 29. See the doll and read the tweets.

Laverne Cox is a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, an Emmy-winning producer, an activist and, now, a Barbie doll.



Mattel Creations has released what it describes as a “Barbie Tribute Collection Laverne Cox Doll.” The doll, released Wednesday, is selling for $40. pic.twitter.com/MVibMREZLd — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 27, 2022

My questions: Does a trans doll come with a criminal background record to show no former history of pedophilia? Does the doll come with a groomer warning that cautions the doll may be hazardous to the indoctrination and sexualization of children? Is Ken jealous?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



On Mattel’s website, the gender-bender doll’s description reads, “As a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, Emmy-winning producer, and the first transgender woman of color to have a leading role on a scripted TV show, Laverne Cox uses her voice to amplify the message of moving beyond societal expectations to live more authentically.”

Lisa McKnight, the executive vice president of the company and global director of Barbie, is so darn proud. She prattled, “We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at all ages and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture with a Tribute Collection Barbie.”

Child of Woke Parent: “Mommy, is the doll a girl or boy?”

Woke Mommy: “He/she is a boy that was born a girl in the wrong body, so he/she dresses like a girl. But there are no girls or boys. Children can have lots and lots and lots of genders and be trans, gender-nonbinary or gender-fluid.”

Child of Woke Parent: “Daddy, am I a boy or a girl? Daddy, are you a boy or a girl? Daddy, why don’t you wear a dress?”

Woke Daddy: “The trans doll is a response to research that shows kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. What do you want to be?”

Child of Woke Parent: “I want to be a hamster.”

The collector’s item retails for $40. Save money by dressing an ordinary Ken doll in a sparkly gown and plastering on makeup. You can probably find one at a thrift store.

One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association, is fired up and rightly so. Find the following statements on their website:

Mattel recently announced its launch of the first transgender Barbie doll as part of its #TRANSISBEAUTIFUL Tribute Collection, modeled after the Orange Is the New Black actor and LGBTQ activist Laverne Cox. Mattel created a Barbie in his likeness, wearing a red, sheer evening gown with a faux leather strapless top, a tulle skirt, and a sparkly silver bodysuit underneath. The Laverne Cox doll promotes cross-dressing and glorifies the transgender lifestyle. Mattel has created a toy glorifying gender inclusivity while ignoring one’s biological sex.

It is outrageous that a toy company is marketing and normalizing gender dysphoria to young children. Parents who are not already aware of the company’s agenda, please be forewarned: Children are being “groomed” by Mattel trans Barbie dolls under the disguise of playtime.

This new product makes it clear that Mattel has an LGBTQ agenda that it is forcing on extremely young audiences. Obviously, Mattel is attempting to “groom” the next generation. This company should be enhancing learning during play, but instead, Mattel is brainwashing our preschoolers and elementary-age children.

In 2019, Mattel launched a line of “gender-nonconforming” dolls. “The Creatable World dolls come with short hair and a kit with a longer wig and a variety of clothing options, which children can use to customize their toys’ gender expression.”

If Mattel wants to be over-the-top woke – where is the female trans doll that wants to be a male drag king overly dressed in leather with goliath biceps and monster muscles? Add a beard and a bulge. What about Drag King story hour?

The first transgender Barbie doll, based on actor Laverne Cox, a biological male who identifies as trans, is meant to show the importance of “acceptance at every age,” says Mattel. https://t.co/khYZ7iK0XO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 29, 2022

Adult drag queens can entertain each other ‘till the cows come home, but they need to leave children alone. Purposely confusing children about biology to serve an agenda is abusive. Why try so hard to make parents believe your trans opinion? Brainwashing is a tactic of war. Are drag queens oblivious that they are being used by the Deep State cabal to destroy the traditional value of freedom. Trans activists are mere pawns in the game of politics.

Fox News interviewed Buck Angel, a 59-year-old with gender dysphoria who is a biological female but identifies himself as “a transsexual man.”

Angel criticized trans activists for indoctrinating kids. “I come from a very medicalized space. I come from a space called gender dysphoria, which is a diagnosis, a mental disorder that I have, that I’ve had my whole life, where I feel like the opposite gender…I am not a biological man. I never will be. I’m very honest about that, and it’s why the world is accepting of me.”

Gays Against Groomers is a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of “LGBTQIA+.”

As a kind person and a former mental health therapist, I have empathy, compassion, and sorrowfulness for individuals with gender dysphoria. And that includes Laverne Cox as well, even though he is deluded and lives in a fantasy world. Rejecting the original self by manufacturing a new identity is usually based in childhood trauma.

Mattel has collaborated with actress Laverne Cox to release the first transgender Barbie doll in their collection. pic.twitter.com/oUoObkzcZu — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) June 2, 2022

Nonetheless, it’s up to adults to protect children from harmful hype and nonscience-based garble. Mattel needs to manufacture an executive Barbie doll with the words ‘go woke – go broke’ and ‘asinine’ on the forehead – a great gift for adults in the gender-bender toy business.

A recent article reports, “Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to temporarily stop performing body mutilating sex-change surgeries on minors suffering from gender dysphoria following backlash from the public and elected officials.”

Instead of glamourizing transgenderism, the Laverne Cox doll package needs to include a booklet/video on the completions of surgeries and infections, hormone shots, and the cost. And a mental health warning when the person realizes he has made a mistake.

Moreover, Mattel has become part of the problem by heralding the dangerous indoctrination that biological sex/gender is changeable. No child is born in the wrong body.