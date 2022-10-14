DAVIS: “PayPal Is Becoming The Google Of Consumer Payments; It’s Becoming Woke”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project, joined Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher to discuss PayPal’s new policies debanking conservatives. Photo credit: Fox News / The Article III Project / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday morning, Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project, joined Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher to discuss PayPal’s new policies debanking conservatives.

“Paypal, I think, is the second largest FinTech and consumer payments company on the planet just behind American Express and bigger than Visa and MasterCard. So their lawyers didn’t review this? Their executives didn’t review this? It just happened to be an error that they’re gonna have this change of policy, and they’re gonna fine their users $2,500 for misinformation, and no one caught it. It was just an error, just complete nonsense,” Davis said.

“PayPal is becoming the Google of consumer payments, it’s becoming woke. As we’ve seen with Big Tech, they’re willing to use their market power to crush competition, shutter small businesses, cancel conservatives and others with whom they disagree. This is a dangerous path. Not only does the left want to deplatform conservatives from the online public square, they want to now debank conservatives and take away their money,” Davis added. “So I’ve been kicked off Twitter five times for hatred, and every time I go raise heck on Fox News and in Congress, they say it’s a mistake. I criticize Brian Stelter at CNN. I criticize President Biden’s immigration policy. I criticize BLMs violence, and that’s considered hatred, according to the woke left, and that would get me $12,500 in fines if I were on PayPal,” Davis concluded.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

For more information please visit https://article3project.org