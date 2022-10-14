Biden Admin Spends $290 Million on Anti-Radiation Drugs in Event of Nuclear War As Putin May Hit Back With Last Resort

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” President Joe Biden told reporters last week. “I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.” File photo: Hamara, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As tensions escalate with nuclear powers such as Russia, the administration of President Joe Biden has reportedly spent approximately $290 million into purchases of anti-radiation drugs in the event of a potential nuclear conflict, as per a press release put out by the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS).

The press release, which can be read in its entirety here, outlines the HSS’ purchase of large stocks of the medication Nplate, which is used to treat damage to human cells acquired from radiation exposure.

As part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc; Nplate is approved to treat blood cell injuries that accompany acute radiation syndrome in adult and pediatric patients (ARS).

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The HSS purchase comes amid rising conflict between the United States and Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, with fears mounting that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to nuclear weapons to counter his losses in that conflict after making general threats to do so if Russia is attacked. According to Newsweek, such a move would likely be considered his last resort.

In turn, the United States has promised “catastrophic consequences” if Putin used nuclear weapons; however, President Biden refrained from commenting when asked about those potential consequences during an interview on Wednesday.

Approximately three months ago in July, the New York City Emergency Management department shared important steps for New Yorkers to follow if a nuclear attack occurs. While many worried at the time why the PSA was released, an account labeled as the Defcon Warning System, said on Twitter, that the release was not in response to any specific threat.”