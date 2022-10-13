Saudi Arabia Alleges that Biden Asked to Delay Oil Production Cut Until After Midterm Elections

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Joe Biden – Photo Credit: Yasamin Jafari Tehrani / Shutterstock.com, licensed. – Mohammed bin Salman – HARISH TYAGI—EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.com



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Saudi Arabia has alleged that President Joe Biden had requested that the Middle Eastern country delay its announced oil production reduction until after the November 8 U.S. midterm elections, during which high gas prices are sure to play a major factor in how people vote.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in a statement released Wednesday evening, had said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel would be reducing their output by 2 million barrels a day starting in November; it’s reasoning for doing it was claimed to be in “a purely economic context.”

Despite desperate requests from the White House to delay the production cut, the Saudis indicated that they will nonetheless push forward with the plan, which is sure to send prices at the gas pump – which had recently dropped considerably after spiking uncontrollably for several months – soaring once again prior to the midterms.

In response to the production cut, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that the goal of OPEC is to “align their energy policy with Russia’s war aims and against the American people.” The Saudi government has disputed this claim, saying that they were not supportive of the war in Ukraine.

Biden was angered by the decision of Saudi Arabia – effectively the leader of OPEC – and is now calling for “consequences” and a “reevaluation” in relations with the Saudi kingdom, including the cutting of military sales and other punitive measures.

Some have noted that President Biden’s request to the Saudis to delay their oil production cut until after the November elections – and threatening punishment if they do not – are eerily similar to the circumstances under which former President Donald Trump was impeached under.

“So Joe Biden refuses to say whether he would support cutting off arms supplies to Saudi Arabia after the Saudis rejected his request to increase oil supply in a slowing economy — a request made for a specified period of time, until right after the election,” said Daily Wire contributor Ben Shapiro in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“This looks an awful lot like the president of the United States threatening to remove weaponry from a purported ally unless that ally performs actions that help that president politically in advance of an election. Wasn’t Trump impeached for that?” Shapiro added in a follow-up tweet.