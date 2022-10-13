Op-Ed: Cheery Chip Girl Gushes About The Implanted Device Inside Her Hand

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Burgundy Waller, known online as “The Chip Girl” has become popular by sharing what a RFID microchip implanted in the back of her hand can do, such as unlocking doors, drawers, closets, and other storage areas throughout her home. Image credit: Instagram / Distractify.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Clueless Burgundy Waller calls herself “The Chip Girl” in her TikTok videos. Two years ago, a chip was implanted under her skin for the purpose of unlocking doors, drawers, closets, and other storage areas throughout her home.

The small device uses radio-frequency identification, according to a 2020 article in The Daily Mail.

“I call myself Chip Girl because I have an RFID chip in my hand.” Watch on YouTube.

RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification.

To make things even more sci-fi, Waller’s husband has a more technologically advanced chip that can store info from his social media accounts. Apparently, he can scan his embedded chip via another person’s iPhone and pull up any website or app. That’s freaky.

My questions: Do these two oblivious humans know how invisible waves impact the brain and body? Did they consult scientific experts, read research, or discuss possible side effects? What about tracking and surveillance issues?

Microchip Safety

“Safety is a major concern in using tiny chips inside your body including infection risks, MRI’s use with chips, and corrosion of the chip’s parts,” according to a 2021 article.

In 2011, the WHO/International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as possibly carcinogenic to humans.

But, of course, the trendy techy crowd will gush and rush to get chipped without a thought about health safety or government surveillance. Teens will beg parents for a cool microchip. Social media extinguished any concerns about online privacy long ago for the younger generations.

Implantable chips in living creatures are not new. Take pets for example. “A microchip is a small, electronic chip enclosed in a glass cylinder that is about the same size as a grain of rice. The microchip itself does not have a battery—it is activated by a scanner that is passed over the area, and the radio waves put out by the scanner activate the chip. The chip transmits the identification number to the scanner, which displays the number on the screen. The microchip itself is also called a transponder,” according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Moreover, research in into the effects of microchipping animals in 2007 found a percentage suffer from tumors in the area where the microchip was inserted.

Back to clueless Dip Girl (I mean Chip Girl). On TikTok, @chipgirlhere has a following of 3.1 million users. She frequently uploads content displaying her lavish tech-filled lifestyle.

Being Chipped in the UK

A customer can order a cup of coffee and pay with a microchipped hand. A company in the United Kingdom has a chip that allows a person to pay on the same reader as a credit card. You can become “a human bank card,” it says on Twitter.

The microchip implants that let you pay with your hand https://t.co/tHwt4Uhy5m — BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) April 10, 2022

Well, I don’t want to be a human bank card. Do you?

In 2006, Katherine Albrecht published a book called “Spychips: How Major Corporations and Government Plan to Track Your Every Purchase and Watch Your Every.” The book takes readers into the world of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). “While manufacturers and the government want you to believe that they would never misuse the technology, the future looks like an Orwellian nightmare when you consider the possibilities of surveillance and tracking these chips embody. Combining in-depth research with firsthand reporting, Spychips reveals how RFID technology, if left unchecked, could soon destroy our privacy, radically alter the economy, and open the floodgates for civil liberty abuses.”

It appears that Albrecht put out a warning 16 years ago. Was anyone listening?

The plan to chip society is coming into fruition in 2022 as the One World Order (aka, Great Reset agenda by the World Economic Forum) technocrats move and groove to the terrifying technology that will merge humans with machines (transhumanism) for ultimate control and global domination of humanity.

“Many biohackers also identify with a broader movement known as transhumanism. Transhumanists believe that people will ultimately be able to transform themselves through the use of technology into superior beings that possess expanded capabilities,” according to a 2014 article at NEWSMAX.

Per a 2017 article on the website of the World Economic Forum (WEF), “When we talk about a cashless society, we usually mean using contactless bank cards or smartphones to make everyday purchases. But what if you didn’t need to carry a device at all? This is the tantalizing prospect leading some employees in Europe to be voluntarily “microchipped” with a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag. And now Americans are getting in on the act of implanting microchip in humans.”

By the way, the founder of WEF is Klaus Schwab – “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy about it.” And he is BBFs with Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, George Soros, King Charles, Yuval Harari, Pope Frances and other wealthy autocrats in the New World Order.

“We are no longer mysterious souls; we are now hackable animals…To hack human beings you need a lot of biological knowledge, a lot of computing power, and especially a lot of data. If you have enough data about me and enough computing power and biological knowledge, you can hack my body, my brain, my life. You can reach a point where you know me better than I know myself….Biological knowledge multiplied by Computing power multiplied by Data equals the Ability to Hack Humans,” —Yuval Harari, WEF, 2020

The Christian View

The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) points to the Bible’s New Testament warning about the “Mark of the Beast” – the only way to buy and sell products during the Tribulation before Christ returns.

“The Spychips Threat: Why Christians Should Resist RFID and Electronic Surveillance” is another 2006 book by Katherine Albrecht. “Global corporations and government agencies have already invested millions in a plan that uses tiny microchips to uniquely number and track everyday items. Parts of this Orwellian vision are uncannily similar to the prophesies of Revelation.”

Just as I refused the COVID-19 clot shot (aka vaccine), there will be no embedded microchip under my skin. Folks, I find medical technology fascinating, but it needs to stay outside the human body when it is a precursor of transhumanism, government surveillance, and depopulation.

Sadly, the Chip Dip Girl is influencing and propagandizing the clueless generation of younger Americans.