Joe Biden on Potential Charges for Hunter: “I Didn’t Know Anything About It,” “I Love Him And He’s On The Straight And Narrow”

In an exclusive interview, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked President Joe Biden about his son Hunter, who is currently under scrutiny by federal prosecutors, according to CNN reporting. Image credit: CNN / YouTube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden, while being interviewed on CNN on Tuesday, addressed his troubled son Hunter’s potential legal woes tied to tax and gun probes, saying that he was “proud” of his son for overcoming his drug addiction and declared that he was “on the straight and narrow.”

Biden was asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper about a recent Washington Post story that stated that federal agents had noted they had acquired sufficient evidence against Hunter Biden to charge him with tax-related crimes as well as allegedly making a false statement on an application to purchase a handgun.

“Well, first of all, I’m proud of my son,” Biden replied. “This is a kid who got – not a kid, he’s a grown man – he got hooked on, like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He’s overcome that. He’s established a new life.”

The nation’s Commander-In-Chief addressed that Hunter Biden had owned up to making a false statement on an application to buy a firearm, noting that his son had mentioned it in his recent memoir, “Beautiful Things” and claiming that he has been a model citizen for several years now.

“He came along and said, ‘By the way, this thing about a gun,’ I didn’t know about it, but it turns out that when he made an application to buy a gun, what happened was, I guess you get asked, I don’t guess, you get asked, ‘Are you on drugs? Do you use drugs?’ He said no,” Biden said. “And he wrote about saying no in his book. So I have great confidence in my son. I love him, and he’s on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple years now.”

Currently, the decision to criminally prosecute Hunter Biden is up to Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump; the majority of the evidence against the President’s son was recovered from the infamous “laptop from hell” that he had left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019 that was eventually turned over to the FBI by the establishment’s owner.