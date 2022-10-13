Alabama Middle School Teacher Accused of Making “Sexually Charged” Comments During “Drag Queen Story Time”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

HUNTSVILLE, AL – An Alabama middle school teacher – who is also a drag queen when they’re off the clock – was recently roundly criticized after being accused of making sexually charged comments to children during a so-called “Drag Queen Story Time.”

According to the group’s official website, Drag Queen Story Time is “just what it sounds like! Storytellers using the art of drag to read books to kids in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

James Miller, who teaches at the Mountain Gap Middle School in Huntsville, Alabama, is also a drag queen under the stage name “Miss Majesty Divine” who hosts regular Drag Queen Story Time events that he promotes on his Facebook page.

SCOOP: Drag queen who’s also a middle school teacher in @HSVk12 was caught on video making inappropriate sexual comments in front of children during drag events which he headlined.



Miller recently hosted a “family friendly” Drag Queen Story Time event for young children at an animal rescue organization called Hard Knocks Rescue & Training, Inc. During the livestreamed event, Miller – in character as Miss Majesty Divine – read a book to the children while making numerous asides that many considered obscene due to their blatantly sexual nature.

For example, while reading a book about a dog that hid his bone, Miller made comments to the children such as “everybody likes a big bone” and that all men have “meat on their mind.”

At one point Miller – who was obviously aware of how inappropriate his comments were – asked during the livestream, “We’re not still live, are we?”

Requests for comment to the Mountain Gap School District made by Libs of TikTok – who first reported the story – for comment on Miller’s behavior around children were not returned.