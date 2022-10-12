Spring Hill Felon Charged with Possessing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 500,000 People Per DEA Estimate; Already Served Two Prison Sentences

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities,49 year-old Jacob Spinoza, a convicted felon who has previously served two prison sentences, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a new legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Photo: Hernando County Detention Center.

SPRING HILL, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was notified of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling large amounts of fentanyl within Hernando County. According to authorities, a subsequent investigation revealed that 49 year-old Jacob Spinoza was residing at 6099 Patricia Place in Spring Hill, and was the individual suspected of dealing in the narcotics.

According to detectives, an undercover operation commenced that resulted in numerous narcotics purchases made from the residence on Patricia Place.

Probable cause was developed for a search warrant at 6099 Patricia Place. The search warrant was executed on October 7, 2022 where a search of the residence recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of about $50,000, approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 130.9 grams of marijuana, three firearms with ammunition, 34 Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia including digital scales and baggies for packaging narcotics, as well as $2,610.00 in cash.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website, 1 kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Based on this estimate, the fentanyl seized during this search warrant had the potential to provide a lethal dose to over 200,000 people.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Spinoza is a convicted felon and has previously served two prison sentences in the Florida Department of Corrections for the offenses of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and grand theft.

Spinoza also has a long arrest history for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, battery, possession of cocaine, violation of probation, and failure to appear.

According to authorities, Spinoza has a long arrest history for offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, battery, possession of cocaine, violation of probation, and failure to appear. Charges shown are Hernando County records. https://www.hernandosheriff.org/jail/Applications/JailSearch/

As a result of the items located during the search warrant, Spinoza was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with trafficking in fentanyl (over 28 grams), possession of methamphetamine, person in possession of a structure for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a new legend drug (2 counts), and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is $141,000.00.