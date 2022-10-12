Guatemalan Illegal Charged With Bloody Mass Stabbing After Rampage on Vegas Strip; Two Dead, Another Six Injured

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Yoni Barrios, 32, is a Guatemalan National who is in the United States illegally, and currently has a criminal record in California. Image credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Booking Photo.

LAS VEGAS, NV – An illegal immigrant that is accused of a bloody stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip last week is currently in police custody and is being held without bail while awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges against him.

Yoni Barrios is alleged to have gone on a rampage Thursday, October 6, just after 11:40 a.m. local time on the sidewalk near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. Barrios, wielding a “”large knife with a long blade,” purportedly attacked multiple people in a fit of rage, leaving two people dead – Brent Hallet, 47, and Maris Digiovanni, 30, both of Las Vegas – and another six injured.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another died at a medical facility; six other victims were taken to local area hospitals, where one remains in critical condition.

Barrios was detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers. When placed under arrest, Barrios reportedly told officers that he carried out the attacks because he felt that a group of showgirl impersonators who had refused to take a picture with him had been “laughing” at him.

While appearing in court Tuesday, Barrios indicated that he understood the charges against him to a Las Vegas judge, and was subsequently assigned a public defender since he was unable to afford an attorney of his own.

#BREAKING: The suspect in today's stabbings on Las Vegas Boulevard has been identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios. He has been booked into CCDC on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. pic.twitter.com/8UzwgeBKP8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 7, 2022 CONFIRMED: Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 32-yr-old Yoni Barrios is a Guatemalan National and is in the U.S. illegally. He has a criminal record in CA. Today Barrios had a brief bail hearing, next Tues he will be arraigned. @FOX5Vegas https://t.co/9uCQ7Bizk8 pic.twitter.com/vKLccQp2OM — Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) October 7, 2022

Once attorney Scott Coffee was assigned to represent Barrios, he raised questions regarding his client’s competency to stand trial. Coffee also requested that bail discussions be delayed until Barrios’ preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for January 12, 2023 after the accused waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 15 days.

Barrios is currently charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

