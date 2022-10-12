Following Eight-Month Investigation, Deltona Man Charged With 17 Counts of Possessing Child Pornography

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 27 year-old Shawn Asbury of Courtland Blvd was arrested Friday and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a warrant following an eight-month investigation.

DELTONA, FL – A 27-year-old Deltona man has been arrested and charged with 17 counts of possessing pictures and videos of children portrayed in sexually explicit situations after detectives were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to authorities, 27 year-old Shawn Asbury of Courtland Blvd was arrested Friday and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a warrant following an eight-month investigation.

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating in February after receiving a tip from the center, which notifies law enforcement agencies about possible sexual exploitation of children on the Internet. Detectives executed a search warrant at Asbury’s home where they located multiple photos and videos depicting female children ranging in estimated age from 4 to 11 years old.

The investigation showed Asbury had downloaded at least 63 files and sent them out to other Internet users. At this time, there is no evidence of any local child victims.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Asbury is charged with 17 counts of possessing sexual performance of a child. Anyone who has information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact their Sheriff’s Office’s.