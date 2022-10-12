CrimeLocalSociety

Following Eight-Month Investigation, Deltona Man Charged With 17 Counts of Possessing Child Pornography

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Shawn Asbury 
According to authorities, 27 year-old Shawn Asbury of Courtland Blvd was arrested Friday and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a warrant following an eight-month investigation.

DELTONA, FL – A 27-year-old Deltona man has been arrested and charged with 17 counts of possessing pictures and videos of children portrayed in sexually explicit situations after detectives were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating in February after receiving a tip from the center, which notifies law enforcement agencies about possible sexual exploitation of children on the Internet. Detectives executed a search warrant at Asbury’s home where they located multiple photos and videos depicting female children ranging in estimated age from 4 to 11 years old.

The investigation showed Asbury had downloaded at least 63 files and sent them out to other Internet users. At this time, there is no evidence of any local child victims.

Asbury is charged with 17 counts of possessing sexual performance of a child. Anyone who has information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact their Sheriff’s Office’s.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

