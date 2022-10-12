CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Stabbed Multiple Times By Juvenile In Babcock Ranch Community

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Charlotte County, Florida
According to authorities, a struggle ensued between the suspect and the deputy. During the struggle, the subject stabbed the deputy behind the ear with a pocketknife he had in his possession. The deputy was stabbed a total of six times.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Just after 2am October 6, while out on patrol in Babcock Ranch, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy came into contact with a suspicious juvenile who was riding a bicycle around The Lake House Kitchen and Grill during curfew hours in place as part of the State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian. The juvenile stated he was fishing in the area, yet had no fishing equipment in his possession.

According to authorities, during the stop, the subject attempted to walk away, then turned around striking the deputy on the top of the head causing ‘injury and substantial bleeding.’ A struggle ensued between the two as the deputy tried radioing for back-up. During the struggle, the subject stabbed the deputy behind the ear with a pocketknife he had in his possession. The deputy was stabbed a total of six times.

Eventually, the deputy was able to taser and secure the suspect while back-up units arrived. The officer was flown to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition resting and recovering at home. The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old resident of Babcock Ranch who was wearing gloves and in addition to the pocket knife, he was found to be in possession of a hammer inside his backpack. While speaking with deputies, the juvenile shared his plans of breaking into the closed restaurants in the area.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

POLL: Growing Number of Democrats Joining Those Questioning…

Christopher Boyle

ASHAMED: Los Angeles City Council President Resigns After…

Christopher Boyle

BACKLASH: PayPal Gets “Caught” Preparing to Cancel and Fine…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,051