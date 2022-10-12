Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Stabbed Multiple Times By Juvenile In Babcock Ranch Community

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Just after 2am October 6, while out on patrol in Babcock Ranch, a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy came into contact with a suspicious juvenile who was riding a bicycle around The Lake House Kitchen and Grill during curfew hours in place as part of the State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian. The juvenile stated he was fishing in the area, yet had no fishing equipment in his possession.

According to authorities, during the stop, the subject attempted to walk away, then turned around striking the deputy on the top of the head causing ‘injury and substantial bleeding.’ A struggle ensued between the two as the deputy tried radioing for back-up. During the struggle, the subject stabbed the deputy behind the ear with a pocketknife he had in his possession. The deputy was stabbed a total of six times.

Eventually, the deputy was able to taser and secure the suspect while back-up units arrived. The officer was flown to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition resting and recovering at home. The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old resident of Babcock Ranch who was wearing gloves and in addition to the pocket knife, he was found to be in possession of a hammer inside his backpack. While speaking with deputies, the juvenile shared his plans of breaking into the closed restaurants in the area.