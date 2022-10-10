DHS “Terrorism Prevention” Funds Being Funneled to Combat Biden’s “Fictitious Disinformation Crisis”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to Judicial Watch, DHS, the agency created after 9/11 to protect the nation from terrorist attacks is giving away millions of dollars to promote media literacy and combat what the Biden administration considers to be “disinformation.” File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to the “Corruption Chronicles blog” of conservative activist group Judicial Watch, the Biden Administration has been diverting millions of dollars in “Terrorism Prevention” grant funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and instead using the money to develop a “Media Literacy Curriculum,” with the intended goal said to be “combating disinformation.”

The DHS, as per Judicial Watch, is awarding funding from the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program (TVTP) – an initiative originally launched in 2020 to prevent “incidents of domestic violent extremism” and “bolster efforts to counter online radicalization and mobilization to violence” – to nonprofits, local governments, and academic institutions to instead create “media literacy curriculum” in order to identify and prevent “misinformation and disinformation.”

In 2022, the DHS will be distributing $20 million of TVTP money in grants to numerous recipients, with an emphasis being placed on “advancing equity in awards and engaging underserved communities in prevention.”

However, $7 million of the funding has been earmarked for the media literacy campaign, with the stated goal by the DHS being to “address the gap in media literacy education in the United States within a targeted violence and terrorism prevention context to demonstrate the effectiveness in mitigating the harms presented by disinformation.”

One of the groups that are receiving a TVTP grant – in this case, in the amount of $99,372 – is The Carter Center, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. The grant, according to a DHS statement, will allow The Carter Center to “deploy its curriculum modules over a two-year period in multiple classroom settings targeting a wide population aged 18 to 60 years old” in order to teach participants how to recognize “false and misleading information, investigating suspicious claims, and practicing good media hygiene.”

In addition, the University of Rhode Island will receive $701,612 to “combat disinformation, conspiracy theories and propaganda that have become large-scale social problems shaping the ways citizens view facts, define truth, and make decisions,” the DHS said. Other groups that are receiving TVTP grant funding for similar programs include The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars ($750,000) and The Urban Rural Action ($769,190), among dozens of others.

According to Judicial Watch, these few groups serve as just a sample of those who will “fill their coffers with public funds for this fictitious crisis created by the Biden administration to control information.